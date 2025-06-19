FE News: Celebrating Excellence in Career Development at the UK Career Development Awards 2025

The vital role of career development professionals in shaping the future of young people and adults, driving social mobility, and fuelling economic growth was celebrated this week at the UK Career Development Awards 2025, sponsored by Sky. Organised by the Career Development Institute (CDI), the UK’s professional body for career development, the event was themed Carnival of Careers and highlighted the crucial impact these professionals have, especially within further education settings and beyond.

David Morgan, Chief Executive of the CDI, underscored the transformative power of the award recipients.

“Careers advisers have an unparalleled opportunity to transform lives—whether by guiding young people during their education or supporting adults through public services and private consultations,” he stated. “Their work not only impacts individuals but also strengthens society and fuels the economy, making them essential architects of a brighter future for all.”

As one of Europe’s leading broadcasters, shaping the media landscape, Sky, through its Sky Up Academy Studios, champions the next generation of creative talent by giving young people hands-on experience with the tools and skills that power the industry.

Nishy Lall, Group Head of Youth & Social Impact at Sky , said:

“At Sky Up Academy Studios, we’re all about igniting that first spark—getting young people excited about media and tech. But it’s the incredible careers professionals, like the ones we’re celebrating tonight, who take that spark and help turn it into something real. They’re the ones building the bridge between inspiration and a future career. That’s why we’re so proud to be partnering with the CDI for these awards, because this is about recognising the people who help others realise their potential and thrive in the UK’s creative digital industries.”

Key Winners and Their Impact on FE and Beyond

The awards showcased significant achievements with direct relevance to the further education sector:

Dr. Rodney Cox Lifetime Achievement Award: This prestigious award was presented to Janet Colledge , director of careers consultancy, Outstanding Careers. Janet has profoundly influenced careers education, particularly for 11-18-year-olds, by consulting with schools to meet Gatsby Benchmarks , delivering professional development for educators, and authoring influential publications. Her work has consistently elevated standards in careers provision and empowered countless students to pursue ambitious career paths, directly impacting the pipeline of students entering further education and beyond.



Career Development Professional Working in Education Settings : Ladi Mohammed, founder and CEO of Global Educational Travel & Tours CIC, won the UK Career Development Award for ‘Career development professional working in education settings’. Ladi’s work focuses on creating accessible international educational and career opportunities for young people. Through immersive study tours and global career workshops, her programmes aim to broaden students’ perspectives and enhance their employability skills. The initiative has successfully fostered global awareness and career confidence in over 95% of participants, with many identifying new career aspirations directly linked to their international experiences. (Ladi and her team are pictured in the photo above).



was recognised for transforming careers information delivery across 158 subscribing schools. Its AI-powered podcast feature makes content accessible to a wider range of learners, including those with SEND and EAL, promoting inclusive careers education that bridges the gap to further learning and training opportunities. Career Development Professional Working in Non-Education Settings: Bethan Williams, a Careers Adviser at Working Wales (Careers Wales), was honoured for her exceptional dedication to helping neurodivergent adults secure sustainable employment. Her empathetic and innovative approach, connecting clients with vital support services and bespoke career plans, yielded impressive results, demonstrating the critical role of individualised support in career progression.

The awards, and the upcoming National Careers Leaders’ Conference 2025, reinforce the CDI’s commitment to championing the profession and supporting its members in maintaining the highest standards, as recognised by the government through the CDI Code of Ethics and the UK Register of Career Development Professionals. These efforts are crucial for ensuring high-quality career guidance across the UK, benefiting learners across all stages of their educational and professional journeys.