FETC Welcomes Back by Popular Demand, Tech Share LIVE!

The Future of Education Technology® Conference (FETC®), an intensive, highly collaborative exploration of new technologies, best practices and pressing issues, announced attendee favorite Tech Share LIVE! will return to the in-person event taking place January 23 – 26 at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans.

Tech Share LIVE! is a fun and fast-paced keynote that will reveal the latest cutting-edge tools, product updates, hardware and software in education technology specifically designed to make learning successful. Being held on Thursday, January 26 at 8:30 a.m., the 2023 edition will spotlight new tools for the hottest trends in ed tech including artificial intelligence, game-based learning, robotics, inclusivity, online learning, video editing, literacy and augmented reality.

The highly anticipated keynote will be hosted by education technology visionaries Adam Bellow, Hall Davidson, Leslie Fisher and Kathy Schrock. Bellow is the co-founder of Breakout EDU, the immersive gaming platform that enables teachers and students to turn their classrooms into a place of discovery and inquiry-based learning. Davidson currently serves as Discovery Education’s Senior Director of Global Learning Initiatives and has become a master advocate for technology integration in education and a leading guru of virtual environments. Fisher is an internationally recognized expert specializing in current and emerging solutions, technologies and trends in K-12 education. Schrock has been a school district Director of Technology, an instructional technology specialist, and a middle school, academic, museum, and public library librarian and is currently an online adjunct graduate-level professor for Wilkes University (PA) and an independent educational technologist.

“Attendees love this presentation because each of the speakers spend months curating the digital tools that they share and leverage their personal relationships with school districts and edtech companies to demonstrate technologies that enhance education and can be seamlessly integrated for student success,” said Jennifer Womble, Conference Chair for the Future of Education Technology Conference. “The humor, creativity and pedagogical applications make this a can’t miss keynote for everyone at FETC!”

FETC will feature more than 400 sessions and workshops in 5 distinct tracks: Future of Ed Tech Administrator, Future of Ed Tech Coach, Future of Ed Tech Educator, Future of Ed Tech Information Technology, and Future of Ed Tech Library Media Specialist. FETC will kick off with best-selling author and one of the world’s leading technology futurists, Daniel Burrus and include a STEM Keynote from mathematician, technologist and CEO of Stemettes, Dr. Anne-Marie Imafidon. Additionally, the event will include an expansive Expo Hall loaded with sessions in themed Theaters where attendees will get to hear from ed tech experts and those who are shaping the technology products and services that are the future of education.

Registration for the 2023 Future of Education Technology Conference is open. Professionals can receive Super Savings of $150.00 off the on-site rate when they register by November 10, 2022. For more information, visit www.FETC.org.

Published in