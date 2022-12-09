Fife College appoints new Principal

Fife College is delighted to announce that it has appointed a new Principal and Chief Executive.

Jim Metcalfe, currently Chief Executive at College Development Network (CDN), will take up his new position at Fife College in Spring 2023. The appointment, following a rigorous selection process, has been made following the decision of the College’s current Principal, Dr Hugh Hall, to stand down after six years at the helm.

Jim will join Fife College at a hugely exciting time, with the College working closely with businesses and other partners to fill the national skills gap and drive economic growth in the region. The College is also currently overseeing the development of a new Dunfermline campus due to be completed in 2024.

David C Watt, Chair of the Board of Governors at Fife College, said:

“Jim has a strong affinity with Fife. His experience and passion for the college sector, along with his knowledge of the region and the communities we serve, made him the standout candidate. The Board looks forward to working with him to build on the success of Fife College and lead it ably through the future challenges and opportunities.”

Jim Metcalfe said of his appointment:

“I am delighted and feel very privileged to have been appointed Principal of Fife College. I value the progressive role the College plays within the community and I’m looking forward to meeting our students and staff and working with them into the future.”

Jim has a wealth of experience across the skills and regional economic development landscape. He is a Trustee of the UK Energy Saving Trust (EST) and Chair of the EST Foundation, a Director of the SCQF Partnership, a member of the ETF Self-Improving System working group, and serves on the Scottish Government’s Curriculum Advisory Board. Prior to his role as Chief Executive at CDN, Jim was Head of Development and Practice at Carnegie UK based in Fife.

The new Principal will be responsible for a total of 17,000 students, a wide range of business clients and 1,000 staff. He will manage a commercial client base of £8 million and turnover of £57 million.

Published in