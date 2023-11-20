Fife College filmmaker awarded inaugural Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship

Fife College student Jeanette Sendler has become the first recipient of the Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship.

Created by Adam Smith Scholarships, part of Fife College, in partnership with Fife Council Economic Development, OnFife and Business Gateway Fife, the new scholarship was launched earlier this year to mark Adam Smith’s 300th anniversary.

HND Creative Industries: Television student Jeanette was the standout applicant from a high-quality field and will now be supported as she makes her first steps into setting up her own creative and digital filmmaking business.

Thanks to partnership funding support with Economic Development, Jeanette will benefit from financial support to take her business to the next level. She has also taken up a residency within the new Design Suite in the recently refurbished Adam Smith Theatre in Kirkcaldy, thanks to OnFife, and will also receive mentoring support and guidance from Business Gateway Fife.

Jeanette, from Newburgh, plans to start a filmmaking business that creates historical video content exclusively for museums, galleries, collections and archives. She has already produced documentaries about the Linen History of Fife and 19th-century seaweed collector Margaret Gatty, whose work is partially stored at the Botanical Gardens in St Andrews.

Jeanette said:

“Winning the scholarship is the next level up on my creative and digital filmmaking journey. I am pleased to return to a theatrical environment after a long time out teaching and nurturing others. I realise that traditional theatre has made a leap into a digital world too, and I hope to be part of this transition.”

Geoffrey Proudlock, Director for Faculty of Business, Enterprise and Tourism with Supported Programmes at Fife College, said:

“Jeanette’s passion and dedication to the field of creative and digital filmmaking stood out in the application process, she is very much a deserving first winner of this special scholarship.

“We are excited to see her thrive in the new Design Suite at the Adam Smith Theatre, we believe that this scholarship will be a real catalyst for her success.

“Thanks to Fife Council, OnFife, and Business Gateway for their invaluable collaboration in making this scholarship a reality, we look forward to working together to support many more students in Fife to be entrepreneurs of the future.”

Pamela Stevenson, Service Manager, Fife Council Economic Development, said:

“We’re proud to support the Adam Smith 300 Enterprise Scholarship, a collaboration between Fife College, On Fife, Business Gateway Fife, and Fife Council. This partnership draws upon combined expertise and resources to create a robust support system for aspiring entrepreneurs.

“The partnership exemplifies how diverse organisations can unite for a common goal, making a significant impact in the community. Congratulations to Jeanette on winning this year’s scholarship. We wish her success on her entrepreneurial journey and remain committed to fostering economic growth and a thriving business community in Fife.”

Heather Stuart, Chief Executive, OnFife, said:

“In this 300th anniversary year of Adam Smith when the theatre bearing his name has just reopened as the cultural heart of Kirkcaldy, it’s fitting that this new scholarship is backing an ambitious creative entrepreneur. We welcome Jeanette to our new Design Suite and we’re sure the residency will provide her with a fantastic environment in which to work and network with other creatives.”

Fraser McKee, Senior Business Adviser, Business Gateway Fife, said:

“Jeanette is indeed a worthy winner of this prestigious scholarship and a great fit to be able to make full use of the fabulous facilities within the new Design Suite. We at Business Gateway Fife very much look forward to working with Jeanette as she looks to progress and grow her business through bespoke 1-1 advice from her dedicated adviser.”

Published in