Fife College wins prestigious award for groundbreaking Healthcare Pathways course

Fife College has won the Technology Transforming Learning, Teaching, and Curriculum award at the Learning Places Scotland Awards 2024 for its innovative Healthcare Pathways course.

Developed in partnership with the NHS and Skills Development Scotland (SDS), the course redefines healthcare education by using technology to provide an immersive and engaging learning experience.

Created by Fife College’s Health and Social Care team in collaboration with the College’s Digital Learning experts, the Healthcare Pathways course offers students a unique opportunity to explore a wide range of healthcare roles. The course is enriched with 360-degree footage from real NHS settings, allowing students to step into scenarios like an A&E waiting room or experience the daily routines of healthcare professionals. This immersive approach helps students gain valuable insights into diverse careers in the healthcare sector.

The course incorporates gamified assessments and interactive challenges, promoting active learning and empathy. Students are fully immersed in the process by wearing healthcare uniforms and accessing resources remotely or in classrooms. The framework is designed to be easily replicated, making it a scalable model for other colleges and subject areas. Four colleges across Scotland have already delivered the course.

The success of the Healthcare Pathways project at the Learning Places Scotland Awards follows its commendation in the Digital Learning Award category at the recent College Development Network (CDN) Awards.

Jim Metcalfe, Principal of Fife College, said:

“We are incredibly proud that the Healthcare Pathways course has been recognised nationally for its innovation and impact. This project showcases how technology can revolutionise learning, creating immersive and engaging experiences for students. “By working in partnership with the NHS and SDS, we’ve been able to break new ground in healthcare education, providing students with a deeper understanding of diverse career paths and the challenges faced by healthcare professionals. This is a fantastic example of how collaboration can lead to meaningful change in education and better prepare students for the future. “Congratulations to the entire team behind this project. Their hard work, creativity, and commitment to delivering an exceptional learning experience have been key to its success. This recognition is a testament to their dedication and innovation.”

Following a successful pilot, the course will also launch in the academic year 2024/25 at a school in Leven, one of Fife’s lower SIMD areas. This initiative aims to address barriers to education and employment while encouraging healthier lifestyles and a better understanding of how poor health impacts society.

Skills Development Scotland has praised the project, describing it as a groundbreaking example of how education and industry collaboration can create meaningful learning opportunities. Recent research by the national skills body revealed that nearly one in five 16-to-18-year-olds in Scotland want jobs in the Medicine and Health sector when they finish their studies.

Deborah Miller, National Development Manager at Skills Development Scotland, said:

“This recognition of the Healthcare Pathways course highlights the transformative power of partnership working and technology-enabled learning. By combining the expertise of Fife College, NHS and Skills Development Scotland, this initiative demonstrates how collaboration can create innovative, immersive educational experiences that prepare students for real-world challenges. “This groundbreaking programme is a testament to how technology can bridge the gap between education and industry, opening doors to diverse careers while making a profound impact on learners and communities alike.”

Professor Kevin Kelman, Director of NHS Academy, Learning & Innovation at NHS Education for Scotland (NES) said:

“The programme at Fife College is showing the potential for technology to open up access to more students, provide clear progression routes from school into work, and help the NHS connect with our future workforce. I’m delighted that NES is supporting this programme and it’s great to see this innovative approach being recognised. I look forward to continuing NES support for this programme and seeing the qualification grow in the future.”

The winners of this year’s Learning Places Scotland Awards, which celebrate excellence and achievement in education across Scotland, were announced on Tuesday 19 November at the Hilton Glasgow.