First Intuition Expands Reach with New Training Centre in Milton Keynes

First Intuition, a leading accountancy training provider, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest training centre in Milton Keynes. The new classroom centre marks an expansion to the First Intuition network in another area of the UK, as the company continues to cater to the growing demand for high-quality and accessible accountancy training.

Located in the heart of Milton Keynes, the training centre is easily accessible by railway and bus to conveniently serve accountancy students in the region. The new centre will deliver AAT courses at levels 2, 3 and 4, all of which can be studied as part of a government apprenticeship programme. Classes will start in September 2024 and will be taught by experienced tutors with a wealth of knowledge and experience in accountancy training that can bring passion and enthusiasm to the classroom.

“At First Intuition we are committed to building close local relationships with employers and their students,” said Gareth John, CEO of First Intuition. “Opening a centre in Milton Keynes for the delivery of high-quality accountancy training continues our story of establishing ourselves in over 20 cities and towns around the country. I am extremely excited to work with local employers to develop their next generation of finance leaders.”

First Intuition is committed to delivering high-quality training and support to help aspiring professionals find, start and build amazing careers. As well as recognise the importance of developing exceptional talent and equipping them with the skills and knowledge so that they can excel throughout their careers.

First Intuition’s dedication to delivering high-quality training and support is evident through its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating. FI is also the only level 7 accountancy apprenticeship provider to receive this rating. Furthermore, the training provider was recently awarded ‘Special Recognition’ by the AAT at their awards ceremony for its “high-quality AAT programme they offer to their students through a variety of online learning and classroom methods”.

Zoe Smith, Regional Account Manager at AAT comments:

“We are delighted that First Intuition are expanding their provision to offer AAT courses in Milton Keynes. First Intuition are recognised for the comprehensive support and dynamic learning environment they provide their AAT students, as well as the strong connections they develop with local employers, schools and communities. I am looking forward to working with the First Intuition team as they empower the next generation of accounting professionals in Milton Keynes.”

Amy Forrest, Managing Director of First Intuition says:

“I am so excited to be opening a new centre in Milton Keynes. We look to embed quality in all aspects of what we do – whether it’s the teaching in the classroom, the course materials and online content, the coaching support for apprentices or the relationships we build with employers. I am really looking forward to bringing the First Intuition quality approach to Milton Keynes and working with many more employers and students.”

The expansion into Milton Keynes reflects First Intuition’s ongoing mission to provide accessible and high-quality accountancy training across the UK. With its new training centre, the company looks forward to making a positive impact on the local community and helping individuals achieve their career aspirations.