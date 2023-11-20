Five masters programmes by GBSB Global Business School are ranked among the best in Europe

GBSB Global Business School, one of the top higher education institutions and business schools in Europe, has achieved a new milestone – yet another to add to a long list of international accolades.

Four Master of Science programs offered by GBSB Global Business School have been ranked by the newly-published, prestigious 2024 QS Global MBA and Business Master’s Rankings:

In the 2024 QS Masters in Supply Chain Management Rankings, the Master in Operation and Supply Chain Management by GBSB Global was listed #51+, securing a remarkable 4th place in Spain, and qualifying among the TOP 10 in Spain for four years in a row.

In the 2024 QS Masters in Marketing Rankings, GBSB Global Master in Digital Marketing achieves an overall ranking of 101+, thus securing a remarkable 9th place in Spain.

In the 2024 QS Masters in Finance Rankings, GBSB Global Master in Finance achieves an overall rank of 151+, thus securing a remarkable 9th place in Spain.

In the 2024 QS Masters in Management Rankings, GBSB Global Master of Science in Management achieves an overall rank of 151+, thus securing a remarkable 11th place in Spain.

In addition, the full-time MBA at the GBSB Global Business School – a transformative, pioneering program that fully meets the challenges of Industry 4.0 – has been climbing steadily in the international rankings for the last three years. This exceptional growth has been rigorously certified by the authoritative 2024 QS Global MBA Rankings, which provide a comprehensive list of the best business schools offering an MBA and is credited to be the most visited university ranking in the world according to Google Trends.

GBSB Global’s MBA is ranked #151-200 in 2024 QS Full-time MBA Rankings – Global 2024 and #51-60 in QS full-time MBA Rankings – Europe 2024.

“We are proud that GBSB Global is currently recognized as a 5-star business school by the QS Stars University Rating System for teaching, employability, academic development, inclusiveness, business & management studies and online learning. The QS Business Master’s Rankings 2024 once again recognizes our success and consolidates this trend”, said Antonio Rodriguez, GBSB Global Managing Director. “We will continue to strengthen our academic resources and embrace innovations for the benefit of our students.”

