Flag raising event marks commitment to the Armed Forces community

The University of Chester demonstrated its commitment to the Armed Forces community by holding its first flag raising event.

Taking place during Armed Forces week, the event included staff and students as well as members of the community.

Armed Forces week, which includes Reserves Day on June 21 and Armed Forces Day on June 24 is a chance for people chance to show support to the service people who make up the armed forces community, including ex-service personnel and service families.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Eunice Simmons, delivered a speech highlighting the gratitude and appreciation for the service, the sacrifice and unwavering commitment given by those in the Armed Forces community and the need for the University to come together as an organisation to demonstrate its support by raising the Armed Forces Day flag.

She described the “service, sacrifice, and unwavering commitment to the people of the United Kingdom” displayed by not just those who currently serve but all who have previously served in the Armed Forces. She commented on “the strength, resilience, and support” shown by service families and added that Armed Forces Week is “a time for us to come together and demonstrate our support for the Armed Forces community within our institution and also beyond it.”

The University has a strong history with the Armed Forces community, both within the University itself and within the surrounding areas in recent years and is home to the Westminster Centre for Research in Veterans. Lottie Ainsworth-Moore, Lauren Graham and Robyn Yates, members of staff from the Westminster Centre, were responsible for organising and hosting the event alongside Centre Researcher and reservist Fibby Gahle who raised the flag.

Members of the University’s Armed Forces Network also attended. Jeff George, Centre Manager in Commercial Operations, said:

“It was wonderful to see such a good turnout for the inaugural flag raising event to commemorate Armed Forces Week. As an ex-soldier it was great to see those that have served in our armed forces are valued and respected by the University.”

Rachel Morrison, Placement Co-ordinator and member of the Armed Forces Network, added:

“I was honoured to be able to take part in the flag raising ceremony and as a former serving member of the Armed Forces it is so good to see the University actively recognising and supporting those who continue to serve.”

