FORMER CREATIVE MEDIA STUDENT GRADUATES WITH FIRST CLASS DEGREE

A dedicated and innovative former student has recently celebrated success after graduating from university with first-class honours.

Tom Hooker, who previously studied Creative Media (Journalism & Communications) at HSDC’s South Downs campus, has recently completed his undergraduate Journalism degree at the University of Winchester.

Alongside this commendable achievement, Tom has also been lucky enough to work at well-known establishments such as ITV Meridian and presented for radio station Voice FM based in Southampton.

Tom added:

“My favourite part of college was the people, lecturers, and course mates alike. It gave me an environment coming out of school where I could showcase my creative side and study something completely different to what I did at GCSE as well as meet a new set of friends.”

When asked how studying at HSDC has enhanced his employability, Tom said:

“The main way studying media has enhanced my employability is the variety of skills you pick up from the course. This meant when looking at university courses I was very well prepped for Media, Marketing, Film, and Journalism undergraduate degrees.

With the latter, it’s an industry where you need to be multi-skilled and able to pick things up quickly – all traits I first started growing in my two years at HSDC.”

When asked what advice he would give to prospective students, Tom said:

“Go for it. Not only do the creative industries continue to grow, but in a society today where being able to widen your abilities and have a diverse range of skills is so important, the Creative Media course gives all the right steppingstones in order to take whatever route in the media industry you choose to take.”

