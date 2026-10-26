Free immersive Bayeux Tapestry experience coming to East Sussex

People across East Sussex will have the chance to explore the story of the Bayeux Tapestry through a new free immersive experience coming to East Sussex College this November.

With the original Bayeux Tapestry on display at the British Museum in London and demand for tickets high, East Sussex College is bringing another way to engage with its story to the local community.

The free experience will give people the chance to explore one of history’s most famous stories without travelling out of the county. The tapestry depicts events leading up to the Norman Conquest and the Battle of Hastings in 1066, making its story particularly relevant to the local area.

Community sessions will be planned throughout the rest of the year and into 2027, with a special opening view on Thursday 19th November, starting at 4pm, at the college’s campuses in Eastbourne, Lewes and the Station Plaza campus in Hastings.

Rebecca Conroy, CEO and Principal of East Sussex College, said:

“There is something particularly special about bringing the story of the Bayeux Tapestry to East Sussex, given our own connection to the events of 1066.

“We want the College to be a place where people can come together to learn, discover and experience new things. This immersive experience gives people across our communities the opportunity to explore an extraordinary piece of history right here in East Sussex.”

Dedicated sessions for primary and secondary schools will also take place in the coming weeks, giving pupils the opportunity to explore this important period of history through an immersive experience.

People across East Sussex will have the chance to explore the story of the Bayeux Tapestry through a new free immersive experience coming to East Sussex College this November.

With the original Bayeux Tapestry on display at the British Museum in London and demand for tickets high, East Sussex College is bringing another way to engage with its story to the local community.

The free experience will give people the chance to explore one of history’s most famous stories without travelling out of the county. The tapestry depicts events leading up to the Norman Conquest and the Battle of Hastings in 1066, making its story particularly relevant to the local area.

Community sessions will be planned throughout the rest of the year and into 2027, with a special opening view on Thursday 19th November, starting at 4pm, at the college’s campuses in Eastbourne, Lewes and the Station Plaza campus in Hastings.

Dedicated sessions for primary and secondary schools will also take place in the coming weeks, giving pupils the opportunity to explore this important period of history through an immersive experience.