Free online module launches to support autistic individuals into FE 

A new online module for training providers has been developed that’s designed to increase the number of autistic individuals choosing and succeeding in further education (FE).

The free resource has been created by the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) and the educational charity and awarding organisation NCFE after a three-year project focused on autism support and inclusive pathways.

By completing the CPD module, training providers will be able to identify the common, co-occurring conditions with autism, determine effective methods of communication and collaboration for autistic individuals, and develop reasonable adjustments, strategies, and strength-based approaches to create an inclusive environment.

Julie Lappin, Executive Director at GMLPN, said: “Working in partnership with NCFE, GMLPN members, and wider stakeholders has been crucial to the project. Together, we have explored how vocational pathways can serve as a viable route for autistic individuals to move closer to employment, provided they receive the right support.

“There are still many challenges that autistic individuals face when entering the FE system. It is essential to support both training providers and employers in addressing these challenges. GMLPN is committed to continuing this important conversation with our members and wider stakeholders throughout the new incoming academic year.”

Earlier this year, the Buckland Review of Autism Employment shed light on the critical challenges faced by autistic individuals in the workforce. According to Autistica, approximately 1 in 70 people are autistic. However, employment statistics reveal a stark disparity, with only 3 in 10 autistic adults employed, compared to 5 in 10 among all disabled people and 8 in 10 for non-disabled people.

Additionally, autistic individuals face the largest pay gap among all disability groups. Both supported internships and apprenticeship were highlighted as a viable path for autistic young people to gain work experience and develop essential skills.

GMLPN is a network of over 100 training providers and key education stakeholders that operate and deliver in the Greater Manchester area. NCFE and GMLPN have worked in partnership since 2021 on the Inclusive Pathways: Autism Support Project to explore how vocational pathways could support autistic individuals towards employment.

The project aimed to:

collaborate with training providers to develop and deliver a bespoke package of support for autistic individuals entering vocational pathways

educate and support training providers, employers and referral agencies on best practices for supporting autistic individuals

establish an effective model and evidence base to influence and inform the broader skills system.

Jessica Blakey, Head of Innovation and Investments at NCFE, said:

“We’re proud to work in collaboration with the Greater Manchester Learning Provider Network (GMLPN) to support autistic individuals in accessing further education (FE).

“This groundbreaking project has the potential to transform the educational experiences of autistic learners, equipping training providers with the essential knowledge and practical strategies needed to foster truly inclusive environments.

“At NCFE, we are dedicated to promoting and advancing learning for all individuals and this initiative is a significant step towards that goal. By leveraging these resources, FE providers can better support autistic learners, opening up new opportunities for success and empowerment in their educational journeys. Together, we can create a future where every learner has the chance to thrive.”

The development of this new online CPD module is the latest initiative designed to help the FE sector to become more inclusive to autistic individuals. It is free to access and can be found on CACHE Alumni.