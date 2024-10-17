From Impington to international stardom: The Performance School alumni shine

Impington International College is celebrating the successes of a number of its former Performance School students who have gone on to be West End stage stars, internationally renowned dancers, prominent sports journalists, and more.

Four of its alumni, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Ryan Hutton, Billie Bowman and Ralph Watts, can all currently be seen in leading roles on stages in the West End. Beatrice Penny-Touré claimed the accolade of being the first ever Black woman to star as the lead role in Mary Poppins and is currently touring in Les Misérables as Cosette, alongside Michael Ball, Alfie Boe and Bonnie Langford. Ryan Hutton enjoyed lengthy runs as the role of Rodney Trotter in Only Fools and Horses the Musical, Shaun in People, Places and Things, and as Lysander in the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream. Billie Bowman is currently starring in the stage adaption of Back to the Future and Ralph Watts is playing the Escapologist in Tim Minchin’s Matilda.

Elsewhere, a number of former students have established careers at the highest level of professional dancing. Alumnus, Alex Whelan recently collaborated with popstar Charli XCX and designer H&M for London Fashion Week at a performance held at the Copper Box Arena in London. Other success stories include Brima Fullah, who is now a member of major dance company, Motionhouse, Evie Hart, who is a company dancer for the esteemed Jasmin Vardimon Company, and Jenna Unwin who appeared in YUNGBLUD’s music video for hit single, ‘Mars’.

Reflecting on the success of The Performance School alumni, Director of Performance Laura Bell, who oversees The Performance School alongside fellow Director of Performance Nell Macleod, said: “We are so proud of our former students who have gone on to establish such amazing careers. We work incredibly hard to provide our students with the highest quality of training. Thanks to our close links with industry professionals, we are able to ensure that our students are able to learn from the best and build their own networks. To have played a role in building the careers of some of the industry’s most exciting performers really is a testament to the quality of The Performance School.”

Students enrolled in the College’s Performance School study the International Baccalaureate (IB) Career-related Programme (CP). This enables them to combine a Performing Arts career-related study that includes regular professional training sessions and live performances with the academic rigour of the IB Diploma Programme. The IB CP ensures that students thrive post-Sixth Form; and it’s not just on the stage where alumni have been excelling.

Former student, Vikki West is now Agent’s Assistant at Curtis Brown; a leading talent agency in London. Rhiannon McBean is now a make-up and hair stylist on ‘Phantom of the Opera’ on the West End, and Oli Russell is co-artistic director and choreographer and dancer of Vanhulle Dance Theatre. Ryan Watson has also established himself as the Head of Production at the English Touring Opera.

Through the CP, the College’s alumni also develop transferable skills to establish careers in industries outside of the world of Performing Arts. Former student, Rob Thornton, who studied at the College between 2008 – 2010, now predominantly works in sport and live events. He works closely with Premier League football club, Crystal Palace FC, and will soon be hosting the Children in Need Gala at the Natural History Museum.

Executive Headteacher at Impington International College, Victoria Hearn, said: “While we love sharing stories of our alumni performing in the West End, it is particularly gratifying to see the diverse range of careers that our Performance School alumni have achieved. Studying Performing Arts helps to strengthen communication, confidence, creativity and collaboration; key skills for progression into a wide range of careers. And, as our students combine their performance studies with the academic rigour of the IB, they are able to gain a well-rounded education and thrive in whichever pathway they choose to follow.”

