Full house for education workshop at Refugee Sanctuary Scotland as Dr Carly McNamara inspires future students

Aspiring students packed into Refugee Sanctuary Scotland’s Glasgow Hub as education expert Dr Carly McNamara delivered an inspiring workshop designed to help refugees and people seeking asylum unlock pathways to college, university and future careers.

Last week’s event brought together individuals eager to learn more about Scotland’s further and higher education system and the opportunities it can create.

The session was delivered by Dr Carly McNamara, founder and Managing Director of My Academic Family CIC, a social enterprise that supports and mentors people applying for college and university and helps them thrive throughout their academic journey.

The demand for the workshop reflects the growing importance of education as a route to opportunity and integration for people building new lives in Scotland.

For Dr McNamara, the mission is personal as well as professional. Born and raised in Texas, she spent seven years working at the University of Glasgow and started My Academic Family in 2022, an organisation which has supported hundreds of learners.

Much of that work focuses on refugees and people seeking asylum, building on Dr McNamara’s previous experience coordinating ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) and digital skills programmes for newcomer communities.

On the workshop, she said:

“What struck me most was the ambition in the room. Many of the people attending already have qualifications, work experience and clear career goals, but they are often trying to navigate an education system that can feel unfamiliar and overwhelming.

“Education can be transformative. It can open doors to careers, financial independence and community connections. My goal is to help people understand the opportunities available to them and give them the confidence to pursue them. Education is one of the most powerful tools we have for helping people rebuild their lives.”

Louise Simpson, Operations Manager at Refugee Sanctuary Scotland

“Carly has a fantastic ability to make what can seem like a complex process feel accessible and achievable. The feedback we received was overwhelmingly positive and it was wonderful to see so many people leave the session feeling informed, motivated and optimistic about their future.”

With demand growing, Refugee Sanctuary Scotland and My Academic Family hope to continue creating opportunities that help refugees and people seeking asylum turn ambitions into achievements.

For many attendees, the workshop was not simply about applications and qualifications, but about taking a meaningful step towards a brighter future in Scotland.

Refugee Sanctuary Scotland has been supporting refugees and people seeking asylum who face destitution and homelessness in Scotland since 1996. It works with a broad network of specialist providers, including legal advisers, case workers and community groups, to offer maximum impact to the people it supports. It provides accommodation, practical assistance, travel support and access to partner services for refugees and asylum seekers across Scotland.