Fundraising Event at Fusion Salon! 

Heart of Worcestershire College October 6, 2023
0 Comments
student washing clients hair

Earlier in the week, our Fusion salon, based in Redditch, took part in the Style Against Cancer for Children with Cancer UK!  

The Fusion reception was decorated with Style Against Cancer balloons and banners and the Level 2 hair students were offering clients a wash, blow dry and style for just £2. As well as this there was also a raffle that contained some great hair treatments and beauty bags, and sweet cones were also available to purchase.  

Over the two days, Fusion salon raised a total of £135.50, all these proceeds will go to this deserving charity. 

Talking about the event, Level 2 Hairdressing student Morgan said: 

“Taking part in this event allows me to practice the techniques I have been learning in lessons and helps to build my independence and confidence. I really enjoy being able to practice my skills in the salon.” 

Keeley, Level 2 Hairdressing student also added: 

“Taking part in events like this and working on external clients allows me to gain experience in the salon environment. I am really glad I was able to take part in this event and help raise money for a great charity.” 

Children with Cancer UK is one of the leading national charities dedicated to childhood cancer research. Every day in the UK, 10 families receive a childhood cancer diagnosis. This charity funds research into the causes of cancer and the development of better and kinder treatment. 

Style Against Cancer unites the hairstyling community across the country. By hosting a pop-up event in salons, stylists are able to raise essential funds for childhood cancer research and increasing awareness of the realities a diagnosis can have. 

Heart of Worcestershire College

