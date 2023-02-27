Shopping Cart

From education to employment

Genius Group Announces Winners of the Wealth Dynamics Masters Program

Genius Group February 27, 2023
Paul O’ Mahony, founder of ReThink Academy has been announced as the winner of Genius Group’s Wealth Dynamics Masters Program held in February 2023.  This global training program is a bi-annual event attended by start-up and scale-up entrepreneurs from around the world.

ReThink Academy provides education, guidance, and support to online entrepreneurs. Using the key strategies learned in the Wealth Dynamics Masters, Paul is now working on upscaling Rethink Academy to maximize its revenue, profit, and cash flow.

The lead program facilitator and Chief Marketing Officer of Genius Group, Michelle Clarke, congratulated Paul commenting,

“Paul gave 100% focus and commitment to the Masters Program, honing his customer promises and showing what could be accomplished by showing up, stepping up and giving back. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the metaverse journey that he took us on as his plan, business, and vision grew.”

Paul was the overall winner of four awards presented at the end of the Wealth Dynamics Masters program: 

  • Vanessa Zamy, founder of Your Vision’s Catalyst was the winner of the Start-up award in the APAC region
  • Kawa Onatli, GeniusU Stockholm was the winner of the Start-up award in the EMEA region
  • Violetta Terpeluk, founder of Indigai Business Advisory was the winner of the Scale-up award in the APAC region
  • Paul O’Mahoney, founder of ReThink Academy was the winner of the Scale-up award in the EMEA region and the overall winner. 
Genius Group
