Global success continues as University of Birmingham rises in THE World University Rankings

The University of Birmingham continues to rise amongst the world’s prestigious research-intensive universities – gaining seven places in the 2024 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings.

Already ranked in the top 100 global universities in the 2024 QS World University Rankings at 84th, Birmingham has climbed in the 2024 THE World University Rankings to 101st globally.

The University is ranked in the Top 50 for both ‘Research Quality’ (up 45 places to 42nd) and ‘International Outlook’ (up 46 places to 45th). Its global ‘Teaching’ ranking continues to rise with a 38-place improvement on last year, whilst its ‘Research Environment’ rating increases by 22 places.

Professor Adam Tickell, Vice-Chancellor & Principal at the University of Birmingham commented: “We work with partners around the globe to create high-impact solutions to some of the world’s biggest issues. Our rise in this year’s THE World University Rankings recognises the University of Birmingham as one of the world’s leading universities; highlighting the importance and impact of our research, the international experience and outlook of our students, and our global footprint.”

Times Higher Education World University Rankings is the only global university performance table to judge research-intensive universities across each one of their core missions: teaching (the learning environment); research (volume, income, and reputation), international outlook (staff, students and research); citations (research influence) and industry income (knowledge transfer).

The University of Birmingham was rated as one of the UK’s best research universities in the Research Excellence Framework (REF) 2021. The very best work is scored at 4* by review panels and, on this basis, Birmingham ranked equal 10th amongst Russell Group universities and equal 13th in the whole UK.

Professor Deborah Longworth, Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Education) said: “Our success in this year’s THE World University Rankings complements our recent excellent performance in the QS World University Rankings and REF 2021. It reflects the high-quality academic experience enjoyed by researchers and students at the University of Birmingham, as we continue to build a community of academic excellence both in the UK and Dubai.”

The University of Birmingham has also improved its performance in the Knowledge Exchange Framework (KEF), becoming one of only two English Higher Education institutions to achieve five quintile 5 scores. KEF demonstrates the range of valuable activities universities conduct with external partners across seven perspectives. Birmingham is rated in the top quintile for five of the seven perspectives: research partnerships, working with the public and third sector, local growth and regeneration, IP and commercialisation, and public and community engagement.

