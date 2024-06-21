Gower College Swansea celebrates double win at InsideOut awards

Gower College Swansea(@GowerCollegeSwa) is proud to announce its remarkable success at last week’s InsideOut Awards, held at the Troxy in London.

The College secured two prestigious wins and received a Highly Commended recognition at this annual mental health awards event, powered by the InsideOut LeaderBoard and Wellbeing @ Work Summits.

Vice Principal of People and Wellbeing, Sarah King, was honoured with the People Leader of the Year Award for her outstanding efforts in championing the mental health and wellbeing of employees. Additionally, the College was Highly Commended in the Best Women’s Health Initiative category for its commitment to supporting staff experiencing menopause symptoms.

Sarah’s pioneering work in women’s health, including leading a comprehensive menopause initiative, has been recognised as best practice by notable figures such as government menopause champion Helen Tomlinson, MP Mimms Davies, and Carolyn Noakes, Chair of the Women’s Equality Select Committee. Sarah has also been invited to present her work at the inaugural menopause roundtable event at Number 10 Downing Street earlier this year.

The judges were notably impressed with the impact of Sarah’s work, referring to it as instrumental, they said:

“Not only is the impact of Sarah’s multiple workplace wellbeing initiatives quantifiable internally within her own organisation, but her ground-breaking work on the menopause initiative has been shared externally, helping many different organisations better understand best practices in supporting women’s wellbeing at work.”

In the Social Impact category, the College’s Work-based Learning team was celebrated for their dedication to creating inclusive and accessible apprenticeships. Their proactive approach to supporting apprentices with disabilities and additional learning needs earned them the win in this category.

Judges were captivated with the College’s fantastic approach to expanding apprenticeship opportunities through understanding the wellbeing tools and practices available within the business.

Paul Kift, the College’s Vice Principal of Skills and Partnerships was delighted with the win, he said:

“We are thrilled to have won this award. We were recently honored to win the AoC Beacon Award for Widening Participation for our work in this area, and we are now delighted to have been recognised once again. It truly is a team effort, so thank you and congratulations to everyone involved.”

Speaking about the successes, Principal Kelly Fountain said:

“I am immensely proud to celebrate our outstanding achievements at the InsideOut Awards. Amidst fierce competition, our College achieved remarkable success, securing two coveted awards and earning a Highly Commended recognition.

“These successes reflect our College’s commitment to nurturing an inclusive and supportive environment. They stand as testament to the dedication and hard work of our entire community – staff, students, and partners – who collectively strive to make a meaningful difference in the lives we touch.”

Overall, Gower College Swansea was shortlisted in five categories, which demonstrates the organisation’s commitment to building an inclusive and supportive environment.

The College’s achievements stand alongside those of national and global giants such as Sky Media, Santander, Nationwide, Bank of Ireland, Legal and General, Mars, SSE, Air Canada, Booking.com and Ofcom, who were also awarded at the ceremony.