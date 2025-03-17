Gower College Swansea celebrates Skills Competition Wales medal success

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is celebrating a fantastic set of medals success at Skills Competition Wales 2025.

Staff and students from the College attended the recent ‘watch party’ and medal ceremony at Swansea Building Society Arena where they brought home five Gold medals, five Silver and seven Bronze – a fantastic achievement.

In addition, there were 14 Highly Commended certificates awarded to Gower College Swansea students and two learners – Sarah James and Eva Roberts – were designated Best in Region in their respective categories.

The attendees from Gower College Swansea were thrilled to take their place alongside representatives from Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire College, NPTC Group of Colleges and Coleg Elidyr, who had all gathered together to celebrate ‘the best of the best’ in vocational skills and achievement.

Gold medals

Rhys Freeman – Industrial Electronics

Sarah James – Childcare

Chloe Eames – Digital Media Production

Evangeline Roberts – Photography

Nicole Farcas – Cyber Security

Silver medals

Kobi Williams – Industrial Electronics

Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service

Layla Melville – Childcare

Cai Smith – Coding

Brandon Price – Web Development

Bronze medals

Cieron Redden – Brickwork

Meena Gray – Laboratory Technician

Connor Brown – Industrial Electronics

Ffion Davies – Creative Make-up

Kaleb Piecko – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care

Hannah Leach – Graphic Design

Holly Pitt – Cyber Security

Highly Commended recipients

David Reed – Carpentry

Oliver Jones – Industrial Electronics

Thomas Rideout – Industrial Electronics

Thomas Weston – Industrial Electronics

Keisha Wilde – Beauty Therapist

Zaria Jenkins – Creative Make-up

Ethan Berry – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation

Ryan Robinson – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation

Neve Price-Horton – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service

Sophie Wheland – Health and Social Care

Kelsey Scales – Health and Social Care

Cassie Henderson – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care

Evie Basher – Childcare

Cameron Crayford – Plumbing and Heating

Best in Region: West Wales

Sarah James – Childcare

Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service



Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.



The competitions are free to enter and typically run between January and March each year.



“We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our Skills Competition Wales medal winners,” says the College’s Director of Skills Development and Schools Partnership, Jenny Hill. “To have come away with 17 medals, in addition to the Highly Commended and Best in Region special mentions, is a fantastic testament to their hard work and dedication. Huge congratulations to them all.”







