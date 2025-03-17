Gower College Swansea celebrates Skills Competition Wales medal success
Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is celebrating a fantastic set of medals success at Skills Competition Wales 2025.
Staff and students from the College attended the recent ‘watch party’ and medal ceremony at Swansea Building Society Arena where they brought home five Gold medals, five Silver and seven Bronze – a fantastic achievement.
In addition, there were 14 Highly Commended certificates awarded to Gower College Swansea students and two learners – Sarah James and Eva Roberts – were designated Best in Region in their respective categories.
The attendees from Gower College Swansea were thrilled to take their place alongside representatives from Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire College, NPTC Group of Colleges and Coleg Elidyr, who had all gathered together to celebrate ‘the best of the best’ in vocational skills and achievement.
Gold medals
Rhys Freeman – Industrial Electronics
Sarah James – Childcare
Chloe Eames – Digital Media Production
Evangeline Roberts – Photography
Nicole Farcas – Cyber Security
Silver medals
Kobi Williams – Industrial Electronics
Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service
Layla Melville – Childcare
Cai Smith – Coding
Brandon Price – Web Development
Bronze medals
Cieron Redden – Brickwork
Meena Gray – Laboratory Technician
Connor Brown – Industrial Electronics
Ffion Davies – Creative Make-up
Kaleb Piecko – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care
Hannah Leach – Graphic Design
Holly Pitt – Cyber Security
Highly Commended recipients
David Reed – Carpentry
Oliver Jones – Industrial Electronics
Thomas Rideout – Industrial Electronics
Thomas Weston – Industrial Electronics
Keisha Wilde – Beauty Therapist
Zaria Jenkins – Creative Make-up
Ethan Berry – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation
Ryan Robinson – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation
Neve Price-Horton – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service
Sophie Wheland – Health and Social Care
Kelsey Scales – Health and Social Care
Cassie Henderson – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care
Evie Basher – Childcare
Cameron Crayford – Plumbing and Heating
Best in Region: West Wales
Sarah James – Childcare
Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service
Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.
Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.
The competitions are free to enter and typically run between January and March each year.
“We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our Skills Competition Wales medal winners,” says the College’s Director of Skills Development and Schools Partnership, Jenny Hill. “To have come away with 17 medals, in addition to the Highly Commended and Best in Region special mentions, is a fantastic testament to their hard work and dedication. Huge congratulations to them all.”
