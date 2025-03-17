Latest News

From education to employment

Gower College Swansea celebrates Skills Competition Wales medal success

Gower College Swansea March 17, 2025
0 Comments

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is celebrating a fantastic set of medals success at Skills Competition Wales 2025.

Staff and students from the College attended the recent ‘watch party’ and medal ceremony at Swansea Building Society Arena where they brought home five Gold medals, five Silver and seven Bronze – a fantastic achievement.

In addition, there were 14 Highly Commended certificates awarded to Gower College Swansea students and two learners – Sarah James and Eva Roberts – were designated Best in Region in their respective categories.

The attendees from Gower College Swansea were thrilled to take their place alongside representatives from Coleg Sir Gar, Coleg Ceredigion, Pembrokeshire College, NPTC Group of Colleges and Coleg Elidyr, who had all gathered together to celebrate ‘the best of the best’ in vocational skills and achievement.  

Gold medals
Rhys Freeman – Industrial Electronics 
Sarah James – Childcare 
Chloe Eames – Digital Media Production 
Evangeline Roberts – Photography 
Nicole Farcas – Cyber Security

Silver medals
Kobi Williams – Industrial Electronics
Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service 
Layla Melville – Childcare 
Cai Smith – Coding
Brandon Price – Web Development 

Bronze medals
Cieron Redden – Brickwork 
Meena Gray – Laboratory Technician 
Connor Brown – Industrial Electronics 
Ffion Davies – Creative Make-up 
Kaleb Piecko – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care 
Hannah Leach – Graphic Design 
Holly Pitt – Cyber Security 

Highly Commended recipients
David Reed – Carpentry
Oliver Jones – Industrial Electronics 
Thomas Rideout – Industrial Electronics 
Thomas Weston – Industrial Electronics 
Keisha Wilde – Beauty Therapist 
Zaria Jenkins – Creative Make-up 
Ethan Berry – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation 
Ryan Robinson – Inclusive Skills: Food Preparation 
Neve Price-Horton – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service 
Sophie Wheland – Health and Social Care 
Kelsey Scales – Health and Social Care 
Cassie Henderson – Inclusive Skills: Health and Social Care 
Evie Basher – Childcare
Cameron Crayford – Plumbing and Heating 

Best in Region: West Wales
Sarah James – Childcare 
Eva Robins – Inclusive Skills: Restaurant Service 

Skills Competition Wales aims to raise the profile of skills in Wales and offers students, trainees and apprentices in Wales a chance to challenge, benchmark and raise their skills by taking part in competitions across a range of sectors.

Funded by the Welsh Government and run by a dedicated network of colleges, work-based learning providers and employer-led organisations, it consists of a series of local skills competitions, aligned to WorldSkills and the needs of the Welsh economy.

The competitions are free to enter and typically run between January and March each year.

“We are absolutely delighted with the achievements of our Skills Competition Wales medal winners,” says the College’s Director of Skills Development and Schools Partnership, Jenny Hill. “To have come away with 17 medals, in addition to the Highly Commended and Best in Region special mentions, is a fantastic testament to their hard work and dedication. Huge congratulations to them all.”



Published in: Education News | FE News
Gower College Swansea

