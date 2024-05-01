Gower College Swansea Launches Campaign to Support Students During Exams and Assessments

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) has launched the Just BREATHE campaign to help students reduce stress and manage any anxiety they may have during the upcoming exam and assessment period.



With students coming to the end of their studies, many feel under pressure to secure the required grades to get into college, university, or progress into the world of work. Combined with parental, teacher and self-expectations, increased workload and uncertainty of the future, the additional pressure faced at exam and assessment time can massively exacerbate stress and anxiety.



A survey carried out by charity YoungMinds found that 80% of young people in the UK said that the pandemic had also made their mental health worse, with exam and assessment stress being a significant factor.



To help combat increased anxiety and stress, Gower College Swansea are bringing its students tips and strategies to help with revision, with the ‘Just BREATHE’ campaign.

B – Big breath – jump in!

R – Read your notes

E – Explore the topics in more detail – find a fun fact to help you remember!

A – Ask yourself mock questions, what have you learnt so far?

T – Take a break – step away from your revision space

H – Highlights – run through the highlights of what you know

E – Evaluate – look back at what you may have missed

Joshua Jordan, Learner Experience and Wellbeing Manager, at Gower College Swansea, said: “We’ve launched the Just BREATHE campaign across our social media to remind students of small steps they can take to ease their anxiety during this stressful period.



“This time in their academic career can seem so overwhelming when they’re in the thick of it, but by looking after their mental health and implementing helpful coping mechanisms and revision strategies, students can excel even further.”

Fatima Lopes, Student Union President at Gower College Swansea, said: “As a former Gower College Swansea student, I completely understand the stress students are currently facing in the run-up to exams and assessments. When you’re in it, it seems like the be-all and end-all and this can get you seriously stressed out for your future, but don’t forget there is so much support available during this time and throughout the year.



“Alongside the Just BREATHE campaign, the Student Union here at Gower College Swansea will be getting input from students on what they’d find helpful building up to exams and assessments and is planning extra sessions during this period such as coffee mornings, drop-in sessions, and more.”



Kelly Fountain, Principal of Gower College Swansea, said: “It’s so important that we take care of our students’ mental health and wellbeing, especially during exam and assessment time.



“We’re also reminding students that they can access a wealth of support throughout the year from our excellent learning and pastoral teams, alongside this fantastic initiative designed to remind them to Just BREATHE.



“We also encourage those pupils in school to follow our Just BREATHE tips too, and remind them that whatever grades they achieve, Gower College Swansea has a choice for you, and we can help and support you to get where you want to be.”