Grassroots coaching awards for Telford College duo

Ben and Sam are rewarded for football skills support

Two students from Telford College who have dedicated time to helping others develop their football skills have been rewarded for their efforts.

Wellington duo Ben Darrall and Abdul Samed Tanko Salifu – known as Sam – won ‘coach of the year’ titles at Shropshire FA’s Grassroots Awards.

The 18-year-old students, who have completed their level three sport course at the college, were recognised in the Disability Pathway coaching category.

Telford College sports supervisor Claire Riekstins said:

“Ben and Sam have each delivered over 60 hours of football coaching on a voluntary basis to the College Ability Counts team this academic year, as well as leading the team at tournaments across the West Midlands.

“The award they have won is for people who make a positive difference at the grassroots level of football.

“They have shown outstanding commitment and dedication to give up their time to lead these sessions. It has allowed Foundation students from the college the opportunity to participate in regular sessions and it’s something they have really looked forward to each week.”

Outside of college, Ben is a volunteer coach for Wellington Amateurs development team, and Sam is a player for the same team.

Ben is looking to go to university in September to do a course in football coaching and Sam is looking to go into full-time employment.

The level three football course at Telford College is extremely popular and gives students the chance to play, study and achieve with an action-packed curriculum and fixture list.

Students travel all over the country competing against other colleges as well as receiving first-hand coaching, officiating and organisational experience.

The college hosts school events where students can host and run local competitions, and the course also includes trips and visits, and the opportunity to meet a whole host of professional coaches and others in roles across the football industry.

The course has a long list of alumni who have gone on to become professional coaches, achieving high level FA badges as well as their sports coaching-based degrees.

Enrolment is now under way for the new course, starting in September. For details, see here

