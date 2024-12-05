Great chemistry helps skilled students to science award success

GREAT chemistry helped skilled students win a science award.

A talented duo from Coleg Cambria – which has sites in Northop, Llysfasi, Deeside and Wrexham – were part of the Yale Sixth winning team taking part in the Royal Society of Chemistry Young Analyst Competition.

Year 12 learners Grace Shore and Megan Roberts completed a series of tasks and challenges to emerge victorious amongst their college cohort.

They were joined by 10 other students from Yale Sixth in the North West regional heat of the competition.

Nora Richardson, a Chemistry lecturer and Curriculum Lead at Yale Sixth, was “very proud” of their achievement.

“We were delighted that four teams entered the competition, gaining valuable experience in problem solving and technical skills,” she said.

“They completed three novel practical challenges set by the Royal Society of Chemistry for Year 12 students to encourage them to develop independent practical skills and analyse and evaluate results.

“We enjoyed working with the students in this competition and are exceptionally proud of them all, they did so well.”

The Schools’ Analyst Competition enables students across the UK to demonstrate and expand on their existing chemistry knowledge, skills and aptitude for analytical science through practical analytical experiments based on relevant societal or industrial problems.

Each competition aims to provide some tasks which are relatively familiar to the students such as titrations and others which are likely to be unfamiliar, such as more complex chromatographic separations.

