Greater Manchester Leads the UK in T Level Success

Greater Manchester is establishing itself as a national leader in technical education, with new results confirming the region’s outstanding performance in the government’s flagship T Level qualifications.

As the country prepares to celebrate National T Levels Week (13- 17th October) Greater Manchester is showcasing why it is at the forefront of this movement. This year, over 800 learners across Greater Manchester achieved a remarkable 93% pass rate, outperforming the national average of 91%1. The achievement underscores the city-region’s role as a trailblazer in delivering the skills and talent needed to drive the economy forward.

Across the wider North West, demand for T Levels continues to surge, with 2,145 students now enrolled, a 47% increase on last year, making it the largest T Level cohort in the country2. Greater Manchester is at the forefront of this success, setting the benchmark for excellence, demonstrating how strong partnerships between colleges, employers and local communities can transform opportunities for young people.

Nationally, a total of 11,909 students have now secured a T Level, with overall pass rates rising from 88% to 91%3. Popular subject areas such as Education and Childcare, Digital Production, Design and Development, and Design, Surveying and Planning for Construction continue to attract high numbers of students, demonstrating strong demand for career-focused qualifications that link directly to industry.

The results underline Greater Manchester’s leadership role in skills development and highlight the North West’s pivotal contribution to building the workforce of the future.

GMColleges Chair, Anna Dawe, said “The North West is proving itself to be the driving force behind the T Level movement in the UK. With record numbers of students, rising pass rates, and Greater Manchester students outperforming the national average, it’s clear that our region is setting the pace in technical education. Our learners are shining stars, equipped with the skills, knowledge and confidence to thrive in their chosen careers.”

GMColleges T Level Students stories:

Ellie Edwards | Bolton College

Ellie began her nursing journey with a T Level in Healthcare, she excelled at her placement at Bolton NHS Foundation Trust and her dedication secured her a competitive Trainee Nursing Associate Apprenticeship at the Royal Bolton Hospital.

Ellie explained,

“I wanted to be a nurse for as long as I can remember; I was writing in books at school as a young child that being a nurse was what I wanted to do. I’d definitely recommend a T Level; the hands-on experience is like nothing else.”

Nour Abunada | The Manchester College

Nour achieved a Distinction in the Digital Production, Design & Development T Level and has since secured a role at Barclays Bank while also pursuing a Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship.

Holly Clarke | Bury College

Holly secured a T Level in Education & Childcare which gave her vital real life experience and boosted her confidence. She is now studying for a BA (Hons) Primary Education with QTS at university.

Holly commented

“T Levels have the perfect balance of preparing you for both work and university, so your options aren’t restricted to either one or the other. Although the placements may seem a bit daunting at first, you have the backing of your tutors who will guide you through it.”

Corey Kelly | Wigan & Leigh College

Corey completed his T Level in Civil Engineering gaining hands-on experience in the construction industry. He has since secured a Chartered Surveying Degree Apprenticeship with Sterling Plastering.

Corey commented

“Not many job applicants my age have the work experience I have from doing this course, and it’s equivalent to three A-levels.”

Shaneeza Mascarenhas | Salford City College Group

Shaneeze completed her T Level in Digital Production, Design & Development, excelling in Placements at Salford Royal Hospital and Salford City Council.

Jamie Greatbanks | Trafford & Stockport College Group

Jamie completed a T Level in Design, Surveying & Planning which included a placement at GMI Construction and due to his outstanding performance during his placement, he has since been offered a Degree Apprenticeship with the company.

Jamie said,

“I always knew I wanted to go into construction, and T Levels offered a fantastic opportunity to pursue higher-end roles like site/project management and quantity surveying. The work experience component is invaluable.”

Matilda Ocran | Tameside College

Matilda achieved a T Level in Health and was well known for consistently surpassing expectations and has now secured a place at university to pursue a degree in diagnostic radiotherapy.

Matilda explained,

“The T-level in Health has helped me enormously. I was able to describe my experience on placement at the admissions interview. The teachers and health professionals have helped develop my confidence and achieve my goal to become a sonographer.”

Ben Hamlin | Hopwood Hall College

Ben achieved a T Level in Design, Surveying & Planning for Construction and gained key skills from his placement at architectural firm, BES Ltd. His fantastic performance has since led to a Degree Apprenticeship with the same company.

As the government’s flagship qualification for technical education, T Levels are helping young people across the country develop advanced skills and gain vital industry experience. With the North West leading the way, the future looks bright for both learners and employers in the region.