Guaranteed Places for School Leavers available at Stoke on Trent College

Thursday 25th August sees millions of young people receive their highly anticipated GCSE results.

Stoke on Trent College has seen its own re-sit results for 16-18 year olds improve again giving many more young people the chance to progress their education and their career choices.

Some young people are not always aware of the range of options open to them including vocational and technical courses and careers as well as apprenticeships, traineeships and work experience. Stoke on Trent College has invested £38m in state-of-the-art facilities on both the Cauldon and Burslem Campuses and has industry trained and expert teaching staff. This includes a prestigious Creative and Digital Hub up to level 4 in gaming, 3D imaging and design, and construction and engineering hubs that include the latest digital technologies. Our health and social care, catering, sport, public services, pharmacy, barbering, hair and beauty are also offering a range of courses at all levels with excellent progression rates to employment and higher education.

After a difficult couple of years due to the disruption caused by the Covid pandemic, the class of 2022 is the first Year 11 cohort to sit formal GCSE exams since the Summer of 2019.

At Stoke on Trent College we have put in place a raft of support which will help young people progress with their education and skills – whatever their results.

One such learner, Zainab, Level 3 Children’s Play, Learning and Development student wasn’t able to complete her Level 3 qualification at her previous education provider. At Stoke on Trent College she was given the chance to complete her course and achieve her full potential!

Zainab said:

“One of the best things about Stoke on Trent College is the support I get from my tutors – they are approachable, helpful and engaging. The extensive enrichment activities available across the College helped me make new friends and settle in immediately!”

Since arriving at the College, Zainab excelled in her studies and has now successfully completed her qualification! She credits the exciting lessons, extra revision sessions and exam stress support for her excellent results.

Zainab’s determination, skill and newfound confidence haven’t only been noticed at the College, but also within Early Days Nursery in Newcastle-Under-Lyme where she completes her work placement.

Kim-Marie Gerrard, Childcare Manager at Early Days Nursery said:

“The children adore her, the parents find her really funny and sometimes we have to hold that sparkle a little like a flower, nurturing and supporting and watching it grow.”

It wouldn’t feel right losing Zainab after all the hard work she’s put in and that’s why we’ve offered her a position here at Early Days Nursery!”

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO and Principal of Stoke on Trent College said:

“We want to ensure that all young people have a place with us, we guarantee anyone aged 16-18 a place on a suitable course and provide up to £1,500 worth of financial support – including free bus travel, free breakfast and free gym sessions.

We have courses available in a variety of areas at all Levels, from Entry Level through to Level 3 (equivalent to A Levels) – so whatever the starting position, and whatever the choice of career we can help learners progress into employment, an Apprenticeship or on to University.”

For learners not achieving GCSE grade 4 in Maths or English, the College provides an opportunity in November and June for students to re-sit their GCSE qualification and tuition and additional support will be available to help all learners achieve. Good Maths and English skills are essential for progression and considerably increase earning potential.

Chrissy Pawliszyn, Careers and Progression Co-Ordinator at Stoke on Trent College said:

“We understand that this can be a daunting time. If you did better than expected or didn’t quite get the results you’d hoped, our advice is to stay positive and don’t panic! Whatever the results there are always options here for you at Stoke on Trent College – we are here to help. If you’ve not already applied it’s not too late. Just get in touch and we can guide you through all of the options available to you.”

