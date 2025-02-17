GXO colleagues embark on the UK’s first degree-level robotics engineering apprenticeship 

Two GXO colleagues will learn valuable skills in robotics, AI and programming over the three-and-a-half-year course at MK:U

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, is participating in the UK’s first ever Robotics degree-level apprenticeship, starting at MK:U with two GXO colleagues joining the first cohort of apprentices in this critical new industry. GXO is one of the UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers with more than 1,500 apprentices complementing academic courses with hands-on experience in its warehouses, vehicles and offices.

The launch of this apprenticeship comes at a pivotal time for the UK as the UK robotics market is experiencing substantial growth. Figures predict that revenue in the robotics market is projected to reach $2.15b in 2025, and of this $1.9bn will be in the service robotics market in the UK incorporating the logistics sector. Experts predict that robotics have the potential to contribute as much as £180bn to the UK economy over the next decade1.

GXO is at the forefront of using robotics and automation to drive innovation and transform logistics and supply chains globally. The combination of robotics, automation and AI are already enhancing productivity, easing challenges amid labour shortages, and creating more rewarding, safer jobs in the logistics sector. GXO has already seen up to 6x productivity improvements with employees supported by robots2. However, implementing these technologies and deriving their full potential requires a workforce skilled and trained in robotics and automation.

“Robotics, automation and AI are going to play a key role driving the UK’s productivity and global competitiveness, and that’s why we’re proud to support Cranfield University’s first apprenticeship degree in Robotics,” said Gavin Williams, Managing Director, GXO UK&I. “Globally, the logistics sector is already in the midst of technological transformation. Our ambition is to harness the best of automation, robotics, and AI to deliver greater productivity for our customers in the UK, and to do that, we need a skilled workforce able to harness and exploit this technology.”

The apprenticeship programme equips participants with the knowledge and hands-on experience needed to excel in the era of automation and AI. Developed in collaboration with leading robotics companies, the three and a half-year course blends theoretical knowledge with hands-on experience, equipping apprentices with the expertise to design, develop, and maintain robotic systems – all of which are essential for a rapidly evolving, tech-driven logistics sector.

The inaugural cohort includes Greg Matthews, an Automation Engineering Manager at GXO’s Daventry site and a former naval officer. Greg joined GXO from the military and is delighted with the opportunity to further expand his professional experience at GXO, through this degree apprenticeship.

Commenting on the programme, Greg said: “This apprenticeship is a game-changer for my career, and I am incredibly excited to have this opportunity. The course offers the perfect balance of hands-on experience and theoretical knowledge in robotics. Over the next three years, I look forward to deepening my expertise and applying what I learn to my day-to-day role at GXO.”

“Robotics and AI are becoming an integral part of our daily lives, driving demand for skilled professionals who can shape the future of this rapidly evolving industry,” said Dr. Rebecca Raper, Lecturer in Robotics at Cranfield University and course leader. “Employers need individuals with not only strong engineering and technical expertise but also a deep understanding of how robots interact with wider systems and people. This new degree apprenticeship is designed to equip students with exactly these skills, making it an exciting and valuable opportunity for both apprentices and industry alike.”

GXO’s commitment to apprenticeships isn’t just at degree level. 1500 GXO colleagues in the UK and Ireland are taking part in some form of ‘learn and earn’ opportunities across a variety of fields, including logistics, engineering, data, and management – making up 3.4% of GXO’s UK workforce. Over the next several years, GXO is committed to ensuring this number reaches 5%, as part of the 5% Club – an initiative focused on raising people’s employable skills to ensure the UK has a society and economy which lifts its citizens out of poverty.