Harrow College and Uxbridge College awarded five Mayor’s Quality Marks

Harrow College and Uxbridge College have been successfully awarded five Mayor of London’s Quality Marks.

The colleges, part of the merged college group HCUC, have achieved the newly-launched Quality Marks for Green, Digital, Health and Social Care, and Creative sectors, under the Mayor’s Skills Academies scheme.

Harrow College and Uxbridge College were already accredited with Mayor’s Construction Academy status, the original Quality Mark set up by the Mayor, which they have also maintained, following re-assessment. Five new Quality Marks were launched on Wednesday 29 June by Jules Pipe CBE, Deputy Mayor for Planning, Regeneration and Skills.

Jo Withers, Quality Mark Executive Lead for HCUC, and Principal of Harrow College, said: “I am really thrilled that Harrow College and Uxbridge College have been successful in being awarded the new Mayor’s Quality Marks for Green, Digital, Health and Social Care, and Creative sectors, and maintaining our Construction Quality Mark. We are particularly pleased as this was a thorough and extensive assessment process, requiring a complete range of evidence across all areas of quality. This is a great endorsement for us as a credible provider for employers within these sectors.”

The Awards assess and recognise training providers delivering high-quality provision. Quality Marks are designed to set the bar for skills training in London, and to help London employers identify excellent, industry-relevant training in the capital. The Quality Mark will be an annual accreditation awarded in the relevant sectors, which were identified under GLA development priorities.

Assessment criteria include a combination of sector-specific questions, and wider cross-cutting issues such as diversity and inclusion and the engagement of under-represented groups, and sustainability.

The Quality Mark supports the Mayor’s commitment to help Londoners into good work in sectors key to London’s recovery and long-term economic growth, and learners can use the Quality Mark to seek out excellent, industry-relevant skills provision across the city.

For more information see: https://www.london.gov.uk/what-we-do/jobs-and-skills/mayors-academies-programme/mayors-skills-academies-quality-mark

