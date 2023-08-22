Harrow College Students Celebrate A-Level, T-Level, BTEC and Level 3 Vocational Qualification Results

Harrow College students were celebrating their achievements at A-Level, T-Level, and BTEC after results were released on Thursday 17 August.

Incredibly, the 2022/23 graduating year have further improved on the outstanding BTEC results for the previous year. Moreover, an amazing 98% A-Level students have passed (with high-grades in line with the national position).

Jo Withers, Principal of Harrow College, said:

“This is a strong set of results and I am really proud of all our students. It is great to see so many of those on vocational and work-based programmes such as BTEC, UAL and Apprenticeship programmes, progressing to university, other Higher Education courses, and into permanent jobs, on the strength of their achievements.

Our staff have worked really hard ensuring that Harrow College students have the best experience possible and these results are also testament to their commitment and the quality of the teaching and support they offer.

Harrow College and the wider HRUC group provides a great choice of options enabling students to find the pathway that is right for them and their future career goals. Plus with access to excellent careers support at the college, our students are well prepared for their next steps and ready to go on to great things.“

Students are now preparing for their next steps onto a variety of positive destinations including taking up university places of their choice, staying at the College to study on one of our higher education Level 4 & 5 qualifications or one of our higher degree apprenticeships – many within the College’s own West London Institute of Technology – or going into employment.

As the first college group in London to offer T-Levels, we have seen the numbers grow year-on-year and increased our offer which covers a number of occupational specialisms. We maintained a strong position with results this year including many Distinction and Merit grades. T-Level students have also benefited from significant industry placements in partnership with local, regional and national employers who have supported this exciting qualification which provides students with an opportunity to combine their college study with on-the-job experience.



BTEC results enjoyed another phenomenal year of success with initial indications that we continue to be one of the highest performing colleges for BTEC qualifications, improving on last year’s high results. With significant numbers of students choosing to study with us and benefitting from amazing facilities and the knowledge and skills of our industry specialist staff, we are delighted that so many students are progressing onto courses at the College and through our very own West London Institute of Technology, as well as other universities.

Achievers at Harrow College collecting their results included:

A Level student Fazna Farzan achieved three A grades in Biology, Chemistry and Maths, building on her excellent AS results from last year. She is now heading to university to begin her degree in Biomedical Science. Fazna said: “I loved Harrow College and came here to do my GCSEs before going on to do my A Levels. The best thing about Harrow College is that it provides the best environment to study freely and we have the best teachers – thank you to all the staff.”





BTEC student Mustafa Sayedee, who studied a Level 3 BTEC National Extended Diploma in Applied Science. Having achieved first rate grades Mustafa is now headed to university. He said: “The best thing about Harrow College is the people – my teachers were really nice and helpful.”



Dylan McTaggart, HRUC Deputy CEO said:

“I am so proud of our students and staff – these BTEC and A-Level and T-Level results, across 14 different subject areas, evidence the ambition of the Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges family. Results like these are only possible if each and every student is supported by our highly passionate staff to succeed to their full potential – students achieve at this college! It’s great to celebrate our students’ efforts, reflected in such excellent results and support their progress onto their exciting next steps. Our students are now busy confirming their choice of university course, or enrolling now onto one of the many Level 4 & 5 Higher Education courses at the College group, and onto higher level apprenticeships – many within the HRUC Institute of Technology.’’

Harrow College is part of HRUC, a merger between Harrow, Richmond and Uxbridge Colleges.

