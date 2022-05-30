HE Inter-College Challenge Success

Derby College Group (DCG) hosted the first Higher Education Inter-college Challenge conference with DCG students joined at Broomfield Hall by peers from Hadlow College and SMB Brooksby College to complete a number of challenges.

The core task of the day was for each student to present their findings from research undertaken as part of their Equine Science, Management and Training, Animal Management and Animal Management (Zoo and Wildlife) degree programmes to a panel of judges from Drayton Manor Zoo and Yorkshire Wildlife Park.

For some lighter relief to proceedings, some students then designed and made cakes to illustrate a key theme of their research project.

DCG Curriculum manager Stacey Higgs explained: “This was the first event of its kind – bringing together HE students from the three colleges and it was a great success.

“Our students won 12 of the 18 prizes on offer and the feedback from all the staff and students involved was extremely positive.”

