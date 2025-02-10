Head of School spearheading efforts to improve gender diversity in computer science

Nicky Danino, Head of School of Computer Science at Leeds Trinity University and a pioneering voice in the field of technology, is using her position as Chair of The Council of Professors and Heads of Computing (CPHC) to promote improved gender diversity in the computing industry.

Having been actively involved in CPHC for several years, contributing significantly to its efforts in advancing the teaching and research of computing in higher education, Nicky was appointed Chair of CPHC in April last year. She has since undertaken several key initiatives aimed at promoting diversity and inclusion within the computing sector, with a particular focus on encouraging more women to pursue careers in the field.

With over 20 years’ experience in Higher Education and an ongoing aim of providing women and girls with more opportunities in computer science, Nicky has led on CPHC work to align academic curricula with the evolving needs of the industry, ensuring that computing graduates are equipped with the essential skills required to succeed in the UK’s rapidly changing digital landscape.

Leeds Trinity University’s School of Computer Science joined CPHC in summer 2023, demonstrating its commitment to delivering high-quality education and producing skilled graduates in the computing sector.

Nicky Danino said:

“It is a great honour to lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking community, and I look forward to working closely with my colleagues at The Council of Professors and Heads of Computing to drive innovation in computing education and research, and to advocate for the critical role of computing in shaping the UK’s digital future.

“My respective roles at The Council of Professors and Heads of Computing and Leeds Trinity University allow me to empower young women to seek success in the male-dominated field of computing, which has a long way to go to promote diversity and inclusivity. The power of visible role models in computer science cannot be underestimated and the visibility of women in various roles within computer science sends a powerful message that women not only belong in this field but can also excel and lead. I have a commitment to creating opportunities for women to join this sector, and I am excited to work with leading organisations to make it happen.”

Figures shared by the British Computer Society (BCS), the professional body for the IT Industry, show that a record 6,310 UK women started Computing at UK universities in 2024, however only 26% of the UK tech industry is occupied by women, with more technical roles such as security analysts and data engineers having an even wider gender gap according to TechUK.

In November 2024, Nicky was named in Computing magazine’s Tech Women Celebration 50 – a list showcasing some of the most inspirational women working in the field of technology – in recognition of her leadership and influence across the UK. She is also an elected member of the BCS, helping to raise standards of competence and conduct across the IT industry by working closely with the Trustee Board to offer advice on direction, strategy and budget.

Professor Yanguo Jing, Dean of the Faculty of Business, Computing and Digital Industries at Leeds Trinity University, said:

“Our students in the School of Computer Science are very lucky to have Nicky Danino, a respected and leading voice in the industry, support their educational journeys. Nicky’s commitment to empowering women and girls and underrepresented groups to succeed in the field is commendable and we are proud to work with her at Leeds Trinity University.”