Hospitality and catering students welcome outstanding top chef

A large number of Hospitality and Catering students from HSDC’s South Downs Campus were put to the ultimate test, cooking alongside Hambledon Vineyard’s Head Chef who boasts Michelin-star expertise.

Nick Edgar, who has a wealth of experience in the culinary industry including working as a Private Chef for an Ex-Formula 1 Word Champion, created and executed a variety of exquisite dishes, including salmon with curry, mussels, and a mouth-watering rhubarb crumble.

Those seated in the fully booked 74 South restaurant which consisted of new and regular customers alongside staff and students from HSDC, were served a number of delicious dishes throughout the evening.

This included celeriac with hazelnut and truffle, chicken with cheese, onion and watercress and millionaire shortbread.

Alongside those working in the kitchen preparing the dishes, some of our students also operated as front-of-house staff for the evening which supported their customer service skills development which will also benefit their post-college ventures.

Speaking about the guest chef evening, Iain Baillie, Professional Cookery Level 3 Diploma Course Manager said:

“Our visiting guest chefs and there have been many over the years, continue to play an essential role in the education of our students here at College. Not just by way of introducing our students to new and exciting work placements and employment opportunities, but also as a way of observing the very latest industry trends and raising the profile of our College Restaurant. Feedback from all our guests and students was fantastic, as was the food. The team had such a wonderful and encouraging manner with the students who I am certain will remember the day, Nick Edgar and the team came to their college, for many years to come.”

The evening concluded with coffee and Hambledon made chocolate petit fours which were enjoyed by all guests.

A huge thank you to Nick and his team and all of our students and staff who contributed to the success of the evening. We are already looking forward to the next guest chef event!

Visit the 74 South section of our website (hsdc.ac.uk) to find out more about booking a table at our college restaurant.