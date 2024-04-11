HoW Academy wins AoC League Title!  

Heart of Worcestershire’s Football Academy, HoW Academy, are celebrating after winning eight nil against Sandwell College in a high-stakes showdown!

HoW Academy entered the match needing just one point to clinch the AOC League Championship for the first time in four years and so approached the game positively and with determination. The previous encounter with Sandwell College had tested their ability, culminating in a dramatic victory courtesy of a deflected shot in the dying moments of the game. This intense challenge had marked them as one of the toughest opponents HoW Academy had encountered all season.

During the beginning of the match Sandwell College had more possession and a few good opportunities however HoW Academy’s determination and tenacity shone through as they crafted a beautifully worked opening goal, setting the tone for the remainder of the match. Despite some spirited attempts from Sandwell College, HoW Academy’s relentless pressure paid dividends as they struck three more times before half time – effectively putting the game beyond doubt.

In the second half of the match, HoW Academy continued to show energy and determination and added four more goals to the tally, allowing them to cruise to victory in a manner that surpassed all expectations.

With this triumph, HoW Academy has now been crowned league champions. This is a remarkable achievement made even more impressive by the fact there are still two games remaining in the season. Their unbeaten record in the league, stretching over 10 fixtures, underscores the consistency and quality of their performances and maintaining an unbeaten league run for over 18 months is a testament to the dedication and focus of the team who are determined to complete the season undefeated.

A big congratulations to HoW Academy on their win and continuous efforts, and credit to Matt Clements and Max Kontic-Coveney who have forged an excellent partnership coaching and leading the team over the last two seasons instilling excellent values and an ethos of hard work that goes far beyond the pitch.