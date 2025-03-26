How Adolescence is highlighting the communication gap between parents, their children, and an online threat

Parents face learning a “new language” in a bid to help keep their children safe online, according to a university researcher.

Netflix’s Adolescence has highlighted the hidden world teenage boys often exist in, developing online relationships which can have a complex and sometimes disturbing impact.

Now a researcher at the University of Sunderland has revealed how parents often struggle to grasp these new forms of communication which are commonplace for their children.

Alice Thompson, PhD Researcher in Cyberpsychology and a Research Associate at the at the University, said:

“In this digital age, parents often find themselves disconnected from their children’s virtual worlds, oblivious to the subtle language of symbols and shortcuts that shape conversations.

“While parents and individuals in general, may struggle to fully grasp the impact of this new communication form, there is a need to protect children and vulnerable individuals from online harms.

“The Online Safety Act emphasises the importance of open communication between parents and children regarding their online experiences. There is a drive to help parents understand the digital world that their children navigate, enabling them with the knowledge and tools to discuss online behaviour.

“As parents develop their knowledge of the digital world, they can engage openly with their children fostering conversations that help children develop a critical awareness of the potential risks of social media and online platforms.

“Plus, consider the emotional complexities that come with online communication and how they can teach their children the importance of online empathy and digital etiquette; this will help to guide children and vulnerable individuals toward making safer, more thoughtful decisions about how they express themselves online.”

Adolescence, which follows the case of a 13-year-old boy arrested for killing a female classmate, has not only won plaudits but has also provoked debate about the issues it raises, including male rage and the impact some online influencers can have on young men.

The programme has also highlighted how children use online messaging in a manner often alien to their parents.

Alice said:

“Individuals use online communication to compensate for perceived shortfalls in offline interactions, and in doing so, emojis help to fill in the gaps where traditional emotional expressions would typically be.

“It is no longer about emoticons representing emotions, it is a whole language, one that has become more efficient and accessible as we seek shortcuts in a world that demands speed.

“The use of emoji as a language raises many challenges, individuals may interpret them in distinct ways, leading to misunderstandings. This variability adds complexity to how we communicate online, creating an additional layer of potential miscommunication and increase the likelihood of online harm.”

The University’s School of Psychology has a number of experts specialising in the area of male psychology and relationships.