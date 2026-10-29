How Salford helped Irwin Mitchell build AI expertise from within

Artificial intelligence (AI) is changing almost every sector, but for many professional services firms, the biggest challenge isn’t adopting AI, it’s knowing how to apply it in ways that genuinely improve decision-making and deliver better outcomes for clients.

For Irwin Mitchell LLP, one of the UK’s leading law firms, the answer wasn’t simply to buy off-the-shelf software or outsource specialist expertise. Instead, the firm wanted to build its own in-house capability, creating the knowledge, tools and skills needed to make better use of data across the business.

Through a Knowledge Transfer Partnership (KTP) with the University of Salford, the firm worked with academic experts to develop its capabilities in AI and data science and explore potential applications across legal services.

By combining the University’s expertise in AI and data science with Irwin Mitchell’s understanding of legal services, the partnership has helped establish a new analytical capability that continues to support innovation across the firm.

Turning data into better decisions

Like many large organisations, Irwin Mitchell held vast amounts of business data but recognised it had the potential to deliver much greater insight.

The firm wanted to better understand client relationships, identify new opportunities to support existing clients and improve how resources were planned across the business. Recruiting the specialist needed to achieve this was challenging, making a KTP an ideal route to develop those skills from within.

Working alongside a dedicated KTP Associate, Gerard Featherstone, researchers from the University of Salford embedded advanced machine learning expertise directly within the organisation.

The team developed AI models to improve customer segmentation, identify opportunities for cross-service referrals and support more effective resource planning. They also explored new applications including document search using large language models, invoice analysis and predictive modelling, demonstrating how AI could support multiple areas of the business.

Alongside these projects, the partnership helped establish a modern data science environment, giving teams access to the tools, workflows and technical expertise needed to continue developing new applications long after the KTP had ended.

Creating a culture of innovation

Perhaps the partnership’s greatest achievement wasn’t the technology itself, but the lasting capability it created.

Rather than relying on external providers, Irwin Mitchell now has an in-house data science capability that continues to support innovation across the business.

Knowledge was embedded through new development practices, technical training, collaborative working and shared data science tools, ensuring expertise was spread across teams rather than sitting with a small group of specialists.

The project also created a growing pipeline of AI opportunities, giving the business a strong foundation for future innovation as AI continues to reshape the legal sector.

Delivering lasting impact

The benefits extend beyond Irwin Mitchell, too.

For the University of Salford, the partnership provided an opportunity to apply cutting-edge AI research to real business challenges while strengthening teaching, knowledge exchange and industry collaboration.

The KTP Associate, Gerard, delivered Python workshops for MSc Data Science and Internet of Things students, which gave them practical insight into how AI is being used within industry.

Just as importantly, the project has established a lasting in-house capability that gives Irwin Mitchell a competitive advantage in an increasingly data-driven legal sector.

As AI continues to transform professional services, this partnership demonstrates that the greatest advantage doesn’t come from simply adopting new technology. It comes from building the knowledge, skills and confidence to use it effectively.

By combining academic expertise with industry ambition, the University of Salford and Irwin Mitchell have created a lasting capability that is helping shape the future of legal services.