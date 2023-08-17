HSDC Announces Solid Academic Performance Across A Levels, Vocational and Technical Courses

HSDC is pleased to announce the results of the recently concluded academic year, which saw commendable achievements across A Levels, Vocational and Technical courses with an overall 96% pass rate.

Despite the challenges posed by the ever-changing educational landscape, HSDC is proud to report that students have demonstrated resilience and determination, achieving a solid academic performance and positioning themselves for successful future endeavours.

Key Highlights:

A Level Results: There was amazing success at HSDC Havant in Modern Foreign Languages with 100% of students passing all subjects (German, Spanish, and French) as well as notable accomplishments in Further Mathematics with 80% of students achieving A*/A despite students’ lack of experience with taking exams due to the cancellation of GCSE exams in 2021.

Alton College’s Music and Music Technology courses achieved 100% pass rates across both subjects alongside a 100% pass rate across English, Dance, and Drama, highlighting the dedication of both students and educators.

T Level Results: HSDC continues to make strides in the realm of T Levels, with Alton College students achieving an outstanding 100% pass rate and HSDC South Downs students achieving a commendable 97% pass rate. Celebrations were also in order for T Level Education & Early Years students who achieved an impressive 100% pass rate across both Alton College and HSDC South Downs. The T Level programme has proven to be an excellent platform for students to develop vocational skills and technical expertise, preparing them for seamless entry into the workforce or Higher Education.

Extended Diploma results showcased commendable performance with a 99.4% pass rate at HSDC, and a 99.5% pass rate at Alton College with over half of the students achieving high grades. These results underscore HSDC’s commitment to offering diverse pathways for students to excel and thrive in their chosen fields with Science, Sport, and Uniformed Services and Performing Arts leading the way.

Mike Gaston, Principal and CEO expressed:

“We are immensely proud of our student’s achievements across A Levels, Vocational and Technical Courses. Like all colleges, our results have returned to pre-pandemic levels, however, our student’s dedication, combined with the unwavering support of our educators and staff, has culminated in these commendable results. As an institution, we remain committed to fostering an environment that nurtures academic excellence and empowers students to reach their full potential.”

These results reflect the collaborative efforts of students, parents, educators, and the entire communities we serve, all of whom have contributed to HSDC’s continued success.

If you would like to study at HSDC, it is not too late to apply! Applications are still open for September 2023 for all three campuses! Please visit hsdc.ac.uk for more information and to apply.

