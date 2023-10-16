Shopping Cart

HSDC SHINE AT PORTSMOUTH’S LOOK UP FESTIVAL

Havant & South Downs College October 16, 2023
Mark Kellet, who teaches Fine Art at HSDC Havant facilitated over 150 individuals at Portsmouth’s Lookup Festival alongside student Lucy Walker. 

The street art festival, based at Pitt Street Skatepark in Portsmouth, not only showcases artists’ work but also enables students and parents to have creative freedom to express themselves through a spray can.

Mark, who provided spray paint workshops at the festival and painted artwork on nearby walls, was accompanied by current A Level student Lucy who attended the event to encourage more female graffiti artists to paint.

Speaking of the event, Mark said:

“It was great to see the city come alive with colour and so many creatives come together to make this happen. I grew up around the corner from my artwork, so it was really nice to be back there to create something.

Lucy did a fantastic job with her work in the female area! I don’t think people realise the planning and thought which supports these artworks. Lucy designed, cut her stencils, and tested her visual work before the event and absolutely smashed it on the day. I’m really proud of her!”

Student Lucy Walker added:

“Lookup Festival was an amazing opportunity for me to experiment with a new material on a scale larger than in the classroom. The weekend allowed me to grow confidence as I was working in front of people and chatting to the general public about my art and processes. 

I was inspired whilst working alongside developing female artists, talking to many of them about their experiences and passions in art, both in and outside street art. It really was a valuable opportunity that I would recommend to future Fine Art and Graphics students wanting to build their portfolio and meet people with similar interests.”

To find out more information on Lookup Festival, visit here.

Havant & South Downs College

