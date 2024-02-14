Hull College Celebrates Future Stars at Apprenticeship Awards 2024

Hull College (@hullcollegegrp), a leading and award-winning provider of apprenticeships and training programmes, proudly hosted its highly-anticipated Future Stars Apprenticeships Awards on Thursday 8th February.

Award nominees, sponsors, distinguished guests and staff members from Hull College gathered for the event, which was held as part of the college’s National Apprenticeship Week 2024 celebrations.

Among the highlights of the evening were the presentation of awards recognising the exceptional achievements of apprentices who have demonstrated outstanding progress and dedication in their workplaces and at college over the past year.

Six deserving apprentices were honoured with ‘Apprentice of the Year’ awards across sectors ranging from Construction and Engineering to Digital & Creative and Business. The college currently trains almost 1,000 apprentices in total, making the achievement of each winner even more special.

Among the standout winners of the evening were Leja Sleiniute, Harvey Knight, and Mia Henson, who each demonstrated exemplary commitment, skill, and passion in their apprenticeship journey.

Leja Sleiniute, a 19-year-old Apprentice Content Creator at Caremark, was awarded the prestigious Digital & Creative Apprentice of the Year accolade. Reflecting on her win, Leja said:

“I can’t describe how happy I am to have received this recognition. I genuinely did not expect to win, but it’s an amazing feeling that all my efforts have been recognised. Doing an apprenticeship has allowed me to get experience in the real world. I’m learning on-the-job and off-the-job and I absolutely love it!”

20-year-old Apprentice Engineering Technician Harvey Knight was honoured with the Engineering and Manufacturing Apprenticeship of the Year award for his exceptional performance at Harrison Hire & Sales. Harvey shared his joy, stating: “I’m so proud – it’s nice that all my hard work has paid off! To be nominated for the award was a great achievement in itself but to actually win it – I couldn’t be happier.”

Mia Henson, aged 16 and employed as an Apprentice Nursery Practitioner at Little Einsteins Childcare Centre, clinched the Early Years/Teaching Assistant Apprentice of the Year award. Mia credited her success to the supportive environment she found in her workplace and college, and said: “Starting an apprenticeship was the best decision I’ve ever made! Working with such kind and supportive colleagues, along with all the help and guidance I’ve received at college, has helped me to develop my skills and become much more confident in myself. To be chosen as the winner of this award is so special. I’m really pleased to have won!”

Employers were also recognised at the awards for their role in delivering apprenticeships – with Hull-based businesses Atlas Leisure Homes and GW Power-Safe both praised for their commitment to developing the next generation of talent. Atlas Leisure Homes picked up the ‘Levy Employer of the Year’ award, while GW Power-Safe took home the ‘SME Employer of the Year’ title.

Speaking after the ceremony, Nicki Clarke, Executive Director of Apprenticeships at Hull College, was full of praise for the award winners and apprenticeships as a whole. She said:

“Our Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards night is always a fantastic occasion and it was wonderful to celebrate those individuals and businesses who make a real difference. I am immensely proud of all the nominees and winners, both apprentices and employers, who have shown exceptional dedication and commitment to their roles and the apprenticeship programme. Apprenticeships are crucial to individuals, organisations, and the economy in our local area and nights like this truly show what wonderful things apprentices do.”

The full list of the Hull College Future Stars Apprenticeship Awards 2024 winners and award nominees is as follows:

Business Professional Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Persimmon Homes)

Winner: Pavlo Gomeniuk

Runner-Up: Richard Gould

Construction Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by GW Power-Safe)

Winner: Jack Garnett

Runners-Up: Tommy Pendergast, Luke Scruton and Stephanie Nyikos

Digital & Creative Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by K&G Yorkshire Ltd)

Winner: Leja Sleiniute

Runners-Up: Ashleigh Perkins, Isabel Sutton, Evie Shepherdson and Lewis Stretton

Early Years & Teaching Assistant Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Wyke Sixth Form College)

Winner: Mia Henson

Runners-Up: Kaycee Richardson and Alisha Owston

Engineering & Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Morson Projects)

Winner: Harvey Knight

Runners-Up: Hannah Lee and Ben Richardson

Healthcare Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Agenda)

Winner: Adele Hanton

Runners-Up: Evie Leppington and Natasha Monfared

SME Employer of the Year (sponsored by Hull College)

Winner: GW Power-Safe

Runners-Up: Hodgson Plastering Contractors Ltd, Hull City Motors and Shields (Driffield) Ltd

Levy Employer of the Year (sponsored by Mindful Education)

Winner: Atlas Leisure Homes

Runners-Up: East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Paneltex and GGP

The success of the Future Stars Apprenticeships Awards 2024 would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors who have demonstrated their commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence in apprenticeships. Hull College extends its sincere gratitude to Persimmon, Morson Projects, Agenda, GW Power-Safe, Wyke Sixth Form College, K&G Yorkshire Ltd, and Mindful Education for their invaluable contributions to the event.

