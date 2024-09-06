Hundreds of free courses on offer across Wales during Adult Learners’ Week

Hundreds of free online and in-person courses, taster sessions and events are being offered across Wales to boost people’s career prospects, skills, confidence and wellbeing during Adult Learners’ Week from September 9 to 15.

Co-ordinated by Learning and Work Institute in partnership with the Welsh Government, this annual campaign turns the spotlight on lifelong learning opportunities in Wales.

Adult Learners’ Week coincides with the publication of Learning and Work Institute’s annual Adult Participation in Learning Survey which highlights the importance of continuously upskilling to either find a job, return to work or progress a career.

The survey also emphasises the impact of learning on health and wellbeing and building confidence to contribute to our communities.

Just under four in five (78 per cent) of current or recent learners said they are likely to learn in the future. Two in five (42 per cent) adults said they are likely to take up learning in the next three years and the same percentage would either like or need to change their career, industry or occupation in the next one or two years.

However, 70 per cent of adults who have not engaged in learning for the last three years reported at least one barrier to learning. The main barriers include work and time pressures along with the cost of learning, lack of confidence, being put off by tests and exams and feeling too old.

That’s why Adult Learners’ Week aims to make learning and skills opportunities more accessible to everyone and inspire people to discover how learning can change their lives.

The week provides an opportunity for people to embrace a second chance at education and work. Adults of all ages will be given a chance to start or resume their learning journey with new in-person courses and online sessions at entry level throughout September.

Advice and information will be available locally to inspire people to take up learning as a way of increasing their employability, building life skills and improving their quality of life.

People can attend special events, sign up to courses and seek advice and guidance on the opportunities available for them to brush up their skills, improve their confidence and health and wellbeing, discover new hobbies and make new connections.

Everything from digital skills, arts and crafts, health and wellbeing, numeracy and literacy, to life and job skills, the environment, languages and social sciences will be on offer.

Joshua Miles, Learning and Work Institute Director, said: “Learning is a lifelong journey that can enrich our lives in many ways. We learn for many reasons – to improve our career prospects, for our health or wellbeing, to make us feel more confident or even just because we’re interested in something.

“Every one of us has the potential to learn something new and in doing so live a more fulfilled life. Now, more than ever, it is important that we support and celebrate adults in Wales who return to learning later in life in the hope of a brighter future.”

Some of the courses and activities available across Wales this year include:

• Museum Wales is holding a range of events during the week. The National Museum, Cardiff is holding a drawing group on September 10, The Fossil Swamp audio tour (Sept 12) and Clore Discovery Centre (Sept 13). St Fagans National Museum of History is hosting an introduction to enamelling and a mindful walk (Sept 10), leather stamping and painting (Sept 11), willow weaving bird feeders and a Welsh learners’ morning (Sept 12) and a sketching group and English leaners’ day (Sept 13).

• Cardiff and Vale College is hosting an Adult and Family Learning Event at its City Centre Campus in Cardiff on Saturday, September 14 from 10am to noon.

• Torfaen Adult Community Learning is delivering a range of inclusive lifestyle and leisure courses during the week, covering DIY, woodturning, preparing healthy meals on a budget, wellbeing and essential skills.

• In North Wales, Rhyl-based RCS Wales is creating a podcast on the importance of good mental health for boosting confidence and self-belief to take the next steps in achieving a personal goal – available from September 9 – and a live online training session on September 12 between 2pm and 3.30pm.

• Resource Denbighshire CIC is delivering four engaging activities themed ‘Be creative in the great outdoors’ focused on inclusion of disabled adults and those furthest from the labour market. Sessions include natural dyeing techniques for fabric and wood (Sept 9), nature search and clay impressions (Sept 10), habitats in nature and habitat home creation (Sept 11) and cyanotype photography (Sept 12)

• Anti-poverty, youth and community charity Swansea MAD is hosting a Learning Event on September 12, offering taster sessions on Microsoft Office, online safety and security and 3D design, as well as developing skills, building confidence and helping people to re-engage with future learning.

• In Mid Wales, Dysgu Bro Ceredigion Community Learning is delivering a range of taster sessions, including wildlife photography, using a defibrillator, staying strong and healthy, Internet safety and making a no-bake cheesecake in New Quay, Felinfach and Penparcau on September 9, 10 and 11.

• In North West Wales, Eryri Ambassador Programme, in partnership with Eryri National Park and Plantlife, is running an introduction to rapid rainforest assessments and management at Llanelltyd Village Hall on September 15.

The achievements of amazing people, projects and organisations will also be celebrated during the week. For inspirational stories about lifelong learners, look no further than the Inspire! Adult Learning Awards which recognise those who have demonstrated a commitment to never stop learning. The award ceremony is being held at the Coal Exchange Hotel, Cardiff on September 10.