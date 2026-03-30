Hydrogen Safe Announces Partnership with MSA Safety

Hydrogen Safe, the training provider focusing on hydrogen safety, announces a new partnership with MSA Safety, a global leader in the development and manufacture of advanced safety solutions.

The partnership was established after MSA Safety approached the Hydrogen Safe to support the development of its hydrogen safety courses and qualifications, by providing specialist content and technical expertise.

This collaboration strengthens Hydrogen Safe’s teaching around gas and flame detection systems, with a particular focus on the correct selection of detection equipment to help reduce risk when working with hydrogen.

MSA Safety has provided detailed course content to further enhance learners’ understanding of gas and flame detection technologies. This knowledge will be embedded across Hydrogen Safe’s training and shared directly with learners through its series of training courses.

In addition, MSA Safety is providing specialist detection equipment that will be used during the company’s in-person training; with equipment including Observer® i Ultrasonic Gas Leak Detector, ULTIMA® X5000 Gas Monitor and General Monitors® FL500-H2 Hydrogen Specific Flame Detector.

Paul Holland, Specialist Training Instructor at Hydrogen Safe, comments:

“It is great to partner with a company that is as engaged and forward-thinking about hydrogen technologies as we are. When MSA first reached out, it was clear that this was an opportunity that would enhance our course content and the practical delivery of our training.

“By embedding expertise and equipment from MSA into our in-person courses, we are able to impart up-to-date, real-world knowledge to our learners, helping to increase competency and confidence when working with and around hydrogen.

“We look forward to continuing our work with MSA as detection technologies evolve.”

Jack Samways, New Energy Business Development Manager, comments: “We have a shared ambition to help ensure that people are working safely around hydrogen and that means using the latest equipment and detection methods.

“Working with Hydrogen Safe, we know that we can educate more people and explain the importance of detection. As we see more businesses accessing the emerging hydrogen economy, we need to help to ensure that they have the skills needed to work safely with the gas.

“We look forward to developing this partnership further as we provide course content that puts the theory into practice.”