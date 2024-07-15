IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals

Following National Qualifier events in May and June, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the finalists in the IMI Skills Competitions. Students and apprentices are nominated by their tutor or employer under four key specialisms – Body Repair, Refinishing, Light Vehicle Technology, and Heavy Vehicle Technology. The 24 finalists will now compete in the live national finals between 18th and 22nd November 2024 in Greater Manchester.

Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager said, “The finalists include career changers, industry returners, and, for the first time, two women in the Refinishing stream. Each finalist stood out from their competitors for their keen focus, overcoming personal hurdles and a real commitment to improving their skills for the benefit of the industry.

“With the automotive sector facing ongoing recruitment challenges, as highlighted by our There’s More to Motor campaign, putting the spotlight on those positively pursuing and achieving a career in the sector is vital to attract new talent. The group is an inspiration to current employees as well as to the next generation considering taking the same path into automotive.”

The winners of the four specialisms will be announced at a medal ceremony at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on 22nd November 2024. Eligible winners will also have the chance to progress to Squad UK and represent Team UK in EuroSkills 2025 at Herning in Denmark and WorldSkills International 2026 in Shanghai, China.

The 2024 IMI Skills Competition Finalists

Refinishing Name Training provider / college Employer Victoria Steele NPTC Sinclaire Bodyshop Ben Robertson Southern Regional College G&H Auto Repairs Ben Willaims Cardiff and Vale College Manor Garage Lewis Patterson Riverpark Agnew Preparation Centre Teagan Whiteman Coleg Gwent Fix Auto Newport Kyle Davin Cardiff and Vale College Love Your Car

Body Repair Name Training provider / college Employer Belal Al Haka Cardiff and Vale College FMG RS Joe Wilton Riverpark SDM Paint Works Aaron Cooper Thatcham Steer Automotive Group Jordan Lingham NPTC Sinclair Bodyshop Owen Thomas Cardiff and Vale College Bprolls Nathan Hoe Emtec Steer Automotive Group

Heavy Vehicle Technology Name Training provider / college Employer Mihale Zeke Cardiff and Vale College Watts Truck and Van Cardiff Toby Hull Scania TruckEast Norwich Matthew Hatton Mercedes Benz UK Intercountry Truck and Van Wellingborough Connor Blades Remit Academy Scania GB Callum Stewart Edinburgh College Tayside Contracts Harry Brown Fife College Fife Council