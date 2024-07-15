Latest News

Shopping Cart

No products in the basket.

Subscribe
From education to employment

IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

Kim Mott July 15, 2024
0 Comments
IMI Skills Competitions Finalists Announced

24 students and apprentices go forward to compete for a place in the national finals

Following National Qualifier events in May and June, the Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI) has announced the finalists in the IMI Skills Competitions. Students and apprentices are nominated by their tutor or employer under four key specialisms – Body Repair, Refinishing, Light Vehicle Technology, and Heavy Vehicle Technology. The 24 finalists will now compete in the live national finals between 18th and 22nd November 2024 in Greater Manchester.

Richard Hutchins, IMI Skills Competitions Manager said, “The finalists include career changers, industry returners, and, for the first time, two women in the Refinishing stream. Each finalist stood out from their competitors for their keen focus, overcoming personal hurdles and a real commitment to improving their skills for the benefit of the industry.

“With the automotive sector facing ongoing recruitment challenges, as highlighted by our There’s More to Motor campaign, putting the spotlight on those positively pursuing and achieving a career in the sector is vital to attract new talent. The group is an inspiration to current employees as well as to the next generation considering taking the same path into automotive.”

The winners of the four specialisms will be announced at a medal ceremony at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on 22nd November 2024. Eligible winners will also have the chance to progress to Squad UK and represent Team UK in EuroSkills 2025 at Herning in Denmark and WorldSkills International 2026 in Shanghai, China.

The 2024 IMI Skills Competition Finalists

Refinishing
NameTraining provider / collegeEmployer
Victoria SteeleNPTCSinclaire Bodyshop
Ben RobertsonSouthern Regional CollegeG&H Auto Repairs
Ben WillaimsCardiff and Vale CollegeManor Garage
Lewis PattersonRiverparkAgnew Preparation Centre
Teagan WhitemanColeg GwentFix Auto Newport
Kyle DavinCardiff and Vale CollegeLove Your Car
Body Repair
NameTraining provider / collegeEmployer
Belal Al HakaCardiff and Vale CollegeFMG RS
Joe WiltonRiverparkSDM Paint Works
Aaron CooperThatchamSteer Automotive Group 
Jordan LinghamNPTCSinclair Bodyshop
Owen ThomasCardiff and Vale CollegeBprolls
Nathan HoeEmtecSteer Automotive Group 
Heavy Vehicle Technology
NameTraining provider / collegeEmployer
Mihale ZekeCardiff and Vale CollegeWatts Truck and Van Cardiff
Toby HullScaniaTruckEast Norwich
Matthew HattonMercedes Benz UKIntercountry Truck and Van Wellingborough
Connor BladesRemit AcademyScania GB
Callum StewartEdinburgh CollegeTayside Contracts
Harry BrownFife CollegeFife Council
Light Vehicle Technology
NameTraining provider / collegeEmployer
Adam CulverhouseBMW Group AcademySytner BMW Leicester
Charlie Taff LavillSouth Devon CollegeVolkscraft
Matthew FordColeg GwentMonmouth MOT Centre Ltd
Karl WilsonSkillnetSG Petch
Robert MaskellSkillnetFord
Harry TullySkillnetVosper Ford Exeter
Published in: Education News | FE News
Topics:
Kim Mott

Related Articles

Responses

Report

Contains abusive or derogatory content
Contains mature or sensitive content
Contains misleading or false information
Contains spam, fake content or potential malware
Harassment or bullying behavior

Block Member?

Please confirm you want to block this member.

You will no longer be able to:

  • See blocked member's posts
  • Mention this member in posts

Please allow a few minutes for this process to complete.

Report

You have already reported this .