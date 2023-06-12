Inaugural Innovation in Education conference brings together leading professionals

A group of education professionals gathered at an inaugural conference on 8th June, focused on developing innovative solutions to the challenges facing the education sector, featuring a panel of industry leaders, including Educating Yorkshire star Matthew Burton as keynote speaker.

The conference, titled Innovation in Education, was held at Llanerch Vineyard in the Vale of Glamorgan and was facilitated by leading commercial cleaning company Mrs Buckét. The Swansea headquartered company has developed an impressive portfolio of education clients in recent years, sparked by its use of cutting-edge technology and knowledge of the sector. The event was held in association with Newhall Janitorial.

Hosted by journalist and broadcaster Sian Lloyd, panellists shared their insights and expertise on important issues across the sector such as health and well-being, post-pandemic learnings, smarter budget planning, and the importance of student role models.

Keynote speaker, Matthew Burton, Headteacher at Thornhill Academy and a familiar face from Channel 4’s Educating Yorkshire, was joined by Jaz Ampaw-Farr, Co-Founder of Human First Ltd, international keynote speaker, and self-professed ‘resilience ninja’.

A panel discussion on issues impacting the sector was led by Simon Roberts, Business and Finance Director at Olchfa School, and Ryan Davies, Headteacher at Brynteg School.

Designed specifically for education leaders, the free of charge event also provided networking opportunities for delegates and was attended by over 70 professionals from across the country.

Ryan Davies, Headteacher, Brynteg School, said:

“Schools and students are facing so many challenges, particularly the mental health and well-being of pupils and staff, so it has been incredibly useful to have a forum whereby education leaders can share best-practice and insight on these vital issues.

“The conference also provided an opportunity to reflect on lessons learned following the covid pandemic, which shaped the sector massively. Education is evolving rapidly and it has been really valuable to see so many professionals coming together to look to the many opportunities for the future.”

Mrs Buckét works with some of the largest schools in Wales and has quickly become the go-to provider for the sector, thanks to its understanding of the unique challenges that schools face. The firm, founded in Swansea by CEO Rachael in 2005, has invested in state-of-the-art equipment such as automated robotics and battery-operated, quiet-running backpack vacuums, allowing the team to operate throughout the day, rather than the traditional of out of hours.

On the conference, Mrs Buckét CEO Rachael Flanagan said:

“Having worked with a growing number of clients within the education industry, we are increasingly aware of the many complex challenges are facing the sector, especially since the covid pandemic, and very much wanted to create a platform for insightful discussion and knowledge sharing.

“Our esteemed speakers and panellists are well-known within the sector and treated delegates to a day of learning, growth, and connection, which we’re glad so many of our attendees found impactful.”

Mrs Buckét is a high-quality commercial cleaning and facilities management company. Established by Rachael Flanagan in 2005 when she was just 18, the business has grown to have over 360 employees operating across south Wales and south west England.

