Incredible College team set to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession

An inspirational teaching team from Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) will head to London to attend the ‘Oscars’ of the teaching profession. Taking place on 30 November, the annual Pearson National Teaching Awards UK ceremony will honour and celebrate the outstanding achievements of educators from across the UK.



At the ceremony, the College’s Landscaping and Eco-Construction team will be in the running for a Gold Award, having already been recognised amongst thousands of nominees earlier this year when they received a Silver Award for FE Team of the Year.

The team embarked on their journey in 2019, launching a pilot part-time course for learners from local Swansea comprehensive schools. All 80 of these learners successfully completed their qualification, developing essential skills such as resilience, organisation and teamwork, and showcasing their dedication and commitment to the programme.



The success of this pilot provided the catalyst for a vision to develop an ‘outdoor learning school’ where learners are at one with nature, can thrive and feel valued and successful.



Fast forward to 2024, and the team has recently moved its provision into a dedicated Green Hwb, which was officially opened by Iolo Williams. The Green Hwb features incredible student facilities such as workrooms and art rooms, while outside there is a kitchen garden, food production area, a pond, polytunnel and orchard.



The glittering awards ceremony, which will be hosted by TV presenter and radio broadcaster Gaby Roslin at The Brewery, will bring together teachers, lecturers, support staff, institutions and special guests. The evening will showcase the incredible work of all who work in education, going above and beyond what is required to make young people’s educational experiences not only valuable but unforgettable.



“We are incredibly proud of our Landscaping and Eco-Construction team who are committed to ensuring every one of their learners can thrive, even when beyond the boundaries of a traditional classroom setting,” says Gower College Swansea Principal, Kelly Fountain. “In addition to developing those important essential skills like teamwork and communication, this team have also inspired their learners, giving them a sense of belonging and expanding their horizons as they begin to think about a future career and progression opportunities.



“The team were the very deserving recipients of a Silver award back in the Summer and I wish them all the best for the ceremony on 30 November, when they will be going for Gold!”



The Pearson National Teaching Awards are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust, an independent charity that has been supporting educators for over 25 years. These awards aim to acknowledge the essential roles that teachers, support staff, and early years educators play in shaping the lives of young people.



Mary Palmer, CEO of the Teaching Awards Trust shared her thoughts on the upcoming ceremony: “Every educator deserves acknowledgement for the exceptional impact they have in both their classrooms and the wider community, every day. The awards evening is a chance to take a moment to reflect on the incredible work happening in early years, schools and colleges across the UK, and celebrate all who make it happen. Huge congratulations to everyone who has made it this far and best of luck!”