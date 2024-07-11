Innovative art project links colleges in London and China 

City of Westminster College (CWC) is proud to share the work from a recent international Art, Design & Media project.

Inspired by a visit to the college by photographer and artist Boris Stout on the concept and idea of ‘home’ — an emotion, a place, a memory, a person, animals, friendship or object — students from UAL Level 1 Art, Design and Media, and UAL Level 3 Applied General Diploma in Art and Design courses created their own works in response to this idea.

The project is part of a unique partnership between CWC in London, UK, and Wycombe Abbey International School in Zhangzhou, China, meaning students’ work from both institutions are displayed at the school and college’s respective end of year shows, with some of the work by Wycombe Abbey students also displayed at Simon Ma’s Dragon Cavallo gallery in Pudong, Shanghai.

Having had their own works displayed in galleries in Changzhou, China, this international collaboration has been led by lecturers Steve Dowson (Wycombe Abbey International School) and Moni Aksdal (City of Westminster College), with the two hoping to partner with other galleries and spaces in the UK and beyond, on similar work in the future.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal, United Colleges Group, said: “I would like to thank Boris Stout for helping inspire our students to create these stunning and imaginative concept pieces.

“As Maya Angelou once said, ‘You can’t use up creativity. The more you use, the more you have’… a quote which feels very apt when admiring these designs; every student involved in this project can feel incredibly proud of their artworks.”

Moni Aksdal, Art & Design Lecturer at City of Westminster College, said: “We are very proud of our students and how they have opened a window into their lives in such an interesting way.

“It brings us more cultural awareness and provides great prospects for future collaborations. As we manage to share all submissions digitally with excellent quality, this concept really works.”