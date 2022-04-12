Inspiring Learning acquires Ultimate Adventure Centre in Bideford, North Devon

Inspiring Learning, a leading provider of outdoor learning programmes for all ages, is delighted to announce that the Ultimate Adventure Centre (UAC), based in Bideford, North Devon, has joined the Group’s family of UK-wide outdoor education campuses. For some time now, Inspiring Learning has really believed in the value and potential of North Devon demonstrated first with its investment in Skern Lodge in 2017, and now complemented by the acquisition of one of the most outstanding outdoor facilities in the UK.

Two miles from the picturesque northwest coast of Devon, UAC boasts an extensive range of outdoor activities plus varied accommodation options totalling nearly 300 beds, and with large cafeterias and function spaces, it is the perfect location to bring to life all of the Inspiring Learning group brands including its apprenticeship and management development enterprise, Skern Training & Skills, direct to consumer kids camps from Camp Beaumont, the team training focused In2action and, of course, outdoor residentials for schools and groups Kingswood.

The centre will be managed under the guidance of Skern Executive Director Richard Thomas, a highly experienced outdoor learning professional. For the past 20 years, Richard has been dedicating his expertise and passion to building the Skern Lodge centre and team, as well as establishing close bonds across all sections of the local community.

Alongside its outdoor education programme for schools and other residential groups, the Ultimate Adventure Centre will also continue to cater for families and small groups throughout the holidays.

Richard Thomas, Executive Director of Skern Group, said:

“The combination of Skern Lodge and the Ultimate Adventure Centre will enable us to build on our collective expertise and enhance the range of activities and facilities we can offer. We have been active in North Devon for many decades and we are delighted to deepen our connection with the local community further by joining forces with our close neighbours as we welcome them to the Inspiring Learning family.”

Russell Johns, Managing Director of the Ultimate Adventure Centre, said:

“I’m excited that UAC is becoming part of a group with the passion and experience of Inspiring Learning, which will allow the centre to reach its full potential. I’m confident they are the right partner to take what is already a fantastic site, to the next level. Personally, I’m looking forward to working with the Inspiring Learning team on a number of innovative accommodation and development projects over the coming years.”

Alex Williamson, CEO of Inspiring Learning, said:

“We’re extremely proud to have added a new centre in North Devon, building on our strong presence and heritage there as providers of outdoor learning programmes that develop resourcefulness and resilience for all participants. We have built strong ties with the local community through the long-standing contribution to the area by Skern Lodge, and the addition of the Ultimate Adventure Centre further reinforces our commitment to North Devon.

“The Ultimate Adventure Centre has a loyal customer base and a strong focus on excellence across all its activities. We have a shared commitment to delivering quality experiences and exceptional outcomes and we look forward to working together to share best practice and expertise across the entire Inspiring Learning Group.”

