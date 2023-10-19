Key Insights Inform EDI Conversations in Education

Twinkl survey reveals that 3 out of 4 educators want more help to support learners with SEND and Mental Health needs.

Equality, Diversity and Inclusivity (EDI) should be celebrated in every education setting, all year round. With a profound dedication to making a positive change through learning, Twinkl is actively engaged in addressing the pressing challenges faced by educators and learners alike.

A recent survey conducted by Twinkl sheds light on the pressing concerns and aspirations of educators and parents across various educational groups. The survey with over 400 respondents revealed several key insights that were useful in identifying the needs of educators and parents to initiate and continue the conversations on EDI.

Educational Priorities

What does the data tell us?

75% expressed a strong desire to initiate conversations related to mental health in educational settings.

An equally significant 74% indicated their intention to engage in conversations about Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

53% of respondents actively sought to initiate conversations about Black Representation.

Approximately 30% of respondents demonstrated a holistic approach by expressing interest in addressing all three topics.

Home Educators, constituting 16%, and Parents, at 13%, emerged as the most engaged groups, highlighting their proactive role in teaching sensitive and complex subjects that may not always be part of the formal curriculum.

Within school-based groups, Teaching Assistants (TAs) demonstrated a keen interest, with 11%, followed closely by Key Stage 2 (KS2) and Special Educational Needs (SEN) Teachers, and Senior Leaders.

A Twinkl Digest article on SEND support revealed similar findings from Teacher Tapp, where “1 in 5 teachers say they do not have access to the right support for SEND pupils. This figure has doubled since 2022, when 1 in 10 teachers reported this failure to meet pupil needs. There has also been an increase in the number of secondary school teachers reporting the lack of support for SEND pupils, with a reported 3% rise in the last year.”

These survey results underscore the urgent need to incorporate resources and content related to mental health, SEND, and Black Representation into the curriculum and teacher training.

An article from Imperial College Business school emphasised the vital role of education from primary school onwards in promoting Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI). By providing educators with the support, resources and teaching methods they need, the education system can challenge societal attitudes, and instil core values that promote awareness, consideration, and respect for others.

