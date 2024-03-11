Kirkcaldy’s culinary extravaganza returns as Fife College hosts the 2024 Food and Drink Festival

Fife College (@fifecollege) will open its doors for the annual Food and Drink Festival on Saturday 16 March.

The popular event will showcase the best of Fife food and drink, bringing together producers and food lovers at the College’s Kirkcaldy Campus.

The free event runs from 10.00 am until 3.00 pm and will feature cooking demonstrations from former MasterChef Finalist Sarah Rankin, renowned Executive Pastry Chef Jonathan Belford and Fairmont Head Chef Allan Lorente. There will also be demonstrations from the College’s lecturers and students.

Part of Fife Food and Drink Week (9 – 17 March), the festival will feature stalls from over 25 food and drink producers, with the opportunity to sample and purchase some great local produce. Kids’ and adults’ workshops will be running such as cupcake-decorating classes and wine-tasting. A cocktail-making workshop, featuring a ‘125’ cocktail which has been created to celebrate the College’s 125th anniversary, will also be running throughout the day.

The Academy, the Kirkcaldy Campus student-run restaurant, will be open for small plates and light snacks and the Fife College food truck and exhibition truck will be outside too. There will also be music, face painting and other entertainment.

Sarah Rankin said:

“I am thrilled to be cooking at the Fife College Food and Drink Festival this year. Culinary training is such a vital skill and it’s great to see that valuable knowledge being celebrated with the local community. Fife’s larder is incredible and I’m looking forward to cooking up some wonderful dishes, and hopefully tasting some by the students too!”

Adam Fairweather, Academic Head for Business, Enterprise and Tourism with Supported Programmes at Fife College, said:

“We are delighted to bring back the Food and Drink Festival to our Kirkcaldy Campus for an eighth year, creating a space for the community to come together and celebrate Fife’s rich local food and drink scene.

“The festival promises a day filled with gastronomic delights, interactive workshops, and the chance to support local businesses. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for a memorable celebration of food, drink, and community spirit.”