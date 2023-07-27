Land-based college to host annual Wales food and farming conference

COLEG CAMBRIA will play host to a leading agriculture expo this autumn.

The fifth annual Wales Real Food and Farming Conference is to be held at the college’s land-based Llysfasi site over two days from November 1.

It will feature presentations, talks, live demonstrations and workshops with some of the leading names in both sectors.

Accommodation will be available, and anyone interested in delivering a session can contact organisers, notably grassroots organisations in the north east Wales area.

Last year’s celebration in Lampeter was attended by up to 300 delegates and Event Secretary and Coordinator Jane Powell hopes to see that record broken this year.

“We are thrilled to be bringing the conference to North Wales and looking forward to welcoming people from across the region and beyond,” she said.

“The event will focus on all aspects of food and farming in Wales, tackling important issues and exploring ways people can work together, identifying opportunities and sharing best practice at a difficult time for agriculture in the UK.

“There has never been a greater need to mobilise society to create a better world, supporting farmers and trying to bring about a more sustainable, environmentally minded culture for future generations, and these are topics we will address.”

The independent conference is brought together by a team of volunteers from a range of relevant organisations passionate about developing and supporting sustainable, equitable and resilient farming and food systems.

“We believe that farming and food can be good for people, communities and the environment,” added Jane.

“There is a lot of interest in local food production and the supply chain, so we also hope to see people from those areas, in addition to the guests we already have lined up.

“Anyone interested in speaking or attending is welcome to get in touch, as well as suggesting ideas on what they would like to see discussed and highlighted as part of the programme.”

For more information or to sponsor the conference visit www.wrffc.wales/cynhadledd-2023-conference or email info@wrffc.wales.

