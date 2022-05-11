Landmark agreement opens the path to seamless Digital Education across the Gulf States

Riyadh, May 11, 2022

New partnership enables Ministries and other Education Authorities to efficiently and cost effectively discover and acquire key digital learning resources for their school systems and facilitate discovery led, collaborative learning in the classroom.

The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) has partnered with Kortext, the leading eTextbook solutions and student engagement platform, to provide infrastructure, content and services to Ministries of Education and other Education Authorities across the Gulf States. This important partnership will see a seamless discovery, delivery and acquisition service for learning content to be provided by ABEGS, to enable access to important learning resources for school systems across the Gulf States. The service will also see the delivery of learning content to teachers and students in a way that facilitates collaborative, discovery led learning and the potential for equity of access for all in the region.

His Excellency the Director-General of ABEGS, Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Asmi commented on behalf of ABEGS:

“This partnership is a great opportunity for cooperation in resolving ongoing difficulties in supplying important digital learning resources to students and teachers as required by the respective Ministries of Education across the Gulf States, in a way that is cost effective, efficient and supports ever better teaching and learning.”

Mr James Gray, CEO of Kortext, commented:

“ABEGS have a clear vision around the role of digital learning resources for education across the GCC region and we are proud to have been selected as their partner to help deliver on that vision. With ABEGS we will be helping support the access to and distribution of these important learning resources, in both Arabic and English, to Ministries of Education right across the region for the benefit of students, helping them develop their critical minds in preparation for their transition into higher education or employment.”

The signing took place at the International Conference and Exhibition for Education 2022, held in Riyadh and opened by the Saudi Minister of Education, Dr. Hamad bin Mohammed Al Al-Sheikh, on Sunday 8th May with the participation of ministers, education experts and more than 260 international and local universities and educational bodies from 23 countries around the world.

About ABEGS

The Arab Bureau of Education for the Gulf States (ABEGS) is an intergovernmental regional organization working within its seven member states (Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrain, Republic of Yemen, State of Kuwait, Sultanate of Oman and State of Qatar) to promote cooperation and coordination in the fields of culture, education, science, information and documentation. This has been the mission of the Bureau since its establishment in 1975. The main objectives of ABEGS are to contribute to the unification of the member states and its people by providing collaboration among them and developing collective efforts and methods of cooperation in its areas of interest and increasing the effectiveness of the educational systems to meet the needs of development in the region.

About Kortext

Kortext is the market leading study platform for students, providing a gateway to millions of online learning resources. In just eight years, it has become the UK’s number 1 student learning content and engagement platform, providing eTextbooks and other essential learning materials to students and their teachers. Kortext is used by over 2,300 education institutions to deliver course texts to students around an aggregated, single bookshelf. The platform delivers connected, world-class online learning environments that enhance the study experience, equipping students and teachers with digital resources to ensure equality of access and opportunity, leaving no student behind.

Published in