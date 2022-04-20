Leading training provider Educ8 celebrates 18 years of education excellence

One of Wales’ leading training providers Educ8 Group has marked 18 years of education excellence with a companywide Gr8 Day, following another year of significant growth.

Headquartered in Caerphilly, the business has an unrivalled track record of delivering high quality training programs across a range of sectors, from leadership and management to health and social care.

Educ8 was founded in 2004 by Chairman Colin Tucker, following his successful development of residential homes for highly dependent individuals. Integral to this business was a high focus on staff training, which sparked the beginning of Educ8 to address skills shortages in Wales.

Now almost two decades on, Educ8 has seen impressive growth and success, having recently announced that its staff will own 51 percent of the business though an employee-owned trust, further empowering staff and benefitting the company as a whole.

Educ8 Founder and Chairman, Colin Tucker said: “To have grown from an organisation employing 14 people into a leading provider of apprenticeships with 230 staff is an incredible feat, and I am honoured to have been a part of that journey.”

A champion of employee engagement, Educ8 was named Best Mid-sized Company to Work for in the UK in 2021, an accolade the business continues to strive for as it currently ranks #1 for the UK’s Best Big Company to work for in 2022.

Anniversary celebrations included all-staff company Gr8 day – where for the first time Educ8 and Haddon Training staff met face to face, following Educ8’s acquisition of the equine and animal care specialists, taking part in a range of team building activities.

Mr Tucker concluded: “We are thrilled to have celebrated our anniversary and the achievements earned along the way, which would not have been possible without our team’s hard work and commitment to building a strong community spirit.

“As Educ8’s offering of first-class training expands, we look forward to many more years of growth and success.”

