Learner Wellbeing Week at Gower College Swansea

Gower College Swansea is once again at the forefront of recognising the importance of the health and wellbeing of its community. And this time, it’s the learners who are in the spotlight!

Learner Wellbeing Week, a dedicated event organised by the College, aims to promote positive mental and physical health and foster an environment where students can thrive both academically and personally.

Activities were held across the Gorseinon, Tycoch, Llwyn y Bryn and Jubilee Court campuses and were led by the College’s Learner Wellbeing team.

Students had a wide range of activities to choose from, including reflexology, Pilates, miniature golf, and pottery classes. They also had the chance to meet therapy dogs from Cariad Pet Therapy, learn tricks with Circus Eruption, and blend their own smoothies by cycling with the Smoothie Bike Company.

This week of wellbeing activities has been well received by the learners, with one student saying, “It was so much fun; the best day I have ever had.”

The College’s Learner Wellbeing team work hard all year round to create an environment where students feel valued, motivated, and empowered to perform at their best. Weekly activity plans for the students feature a range of physical wellness activities, including yoga and fitness classes, as well as information sessions on healthy eating and stress management.

These activities are supported by the Student Union, with their elected president Fatima Lopes also helping to promote the numerous learner clubs that students can be a part of, such as the environmental club, chess club and the Pride coalition.

The College also has a team of student support officers, pastoral coaches, health advisors and a counselling service available to students who require additional support outside their studies. Better Jobs, Better Futures and Careers Wales staff are also on hand to help students pursue employment opportunities.

Learner Wellbeing Week is just one of the many initiatives organised by Gower College Swansea which demonstrate commitment to learner wellbeing, recognising the importance of a healthy and balanced life while pursuing academic achievements.

