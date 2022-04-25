Lee Stafford Education ‘STAF’ Pays Brecon Beacons College a Visit

NPTC Group of Colleges is the only Further Education College in Wales to be a member of the Lee Stafford Academy of Hairdressing, Barbering and Applied Therapies. The tutors receive training in unique hairdressing recipes through the Academy, and recently experienced their first training with the Academy since the pandemic at Brecon Beacons College.

The College staff took part in a week of trainings with Lee Stafford Education (LSE) ‘STAF’ (train-the-trainer), Tony Wood, whose expertise will help them stay up-to-date on the latest hair recipes for their lessons. Tony was also helped by Lee Stafford Education Rookie, Laura Smith.

On the training sessions, Tony said: “The Lee Stafford Education Training this week has been incredible. The team have thoroughly embraced our unique training systems and tried and tested, motivational education tools.”

“Lee Stafford Education (LSE) will really help the College team. With standardised inspiring training, the team, together with LSE, can really stand out from the crowd.”

Juliana Thomas, the Head of School for Hairdressing and Applied Therapies, expressed:

“After the Covid pandemic, we are delighted to have had the opportunity to undertake advanced Level 3 training with ‘STAF’, Tony Wood, from the Lee Stafford Academy of Hairdressing, Barbering and Applied Therapies. All our hairdressing lecturers and Instructors are motivated, excited and inspired by the four days of intense practical work that was held at Brecon Beacons College.”

The school has more opportunities now restrictions have eased, with commercial services run by the students re-opening for business.

The public can book in for a range of hair and beauty treatments at Afan College, Brecon Beacons College and Newtown College. Appointments are bookable by phoning 0330 818 8371.

Speaking about the opportunity to open to the public again, Beauty Therapy student Tamai Bufton, said: “Its great to have clients booking to come to the College for treatments after covid. Serving the public means I can have more hands-on experience of what a salon environment is like.”

Tamai also mentioned the benefits of studying Beauty, including as mature learner, commenting: “I study the course alongside my job in an elderly care home, which has been really supportive of my studies. Full-time courses can sound like a big commitment if you’re in work and have children, but are usually 3 days a week.”

“I’m hoping to study more in September, by enrolling to study Hairdressing. Long-term I’d like to be self-employed in hair and beauty, specialising in treatments for the elderly.”

