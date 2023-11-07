Leicester College Hospitality and Catering Department accredited by Craft Guild of Chefs

The Hospitality and Catering Department at Leicester College has been accredited by the Craft Guild of Chefs, the leading chef association in the UK.

The Craft Guild of Chefs champions the skill and talent of people from all aspects of the food service and hospitality sectors. It is committed to increasing the standards of professional cooking through greater awareness, education and training.

The accreditation from the Craft Guild of Chefs will enable Leicester College to benefit from the association’s decades of experience and to tap into its extensive network of chefs. It will also offer access to high profile chefs who can be asked to become guest speakers and College Patrons.

The Hospitality and Catering Department includes the Taste restaurant that offers fine-dining experiences at accessible prices. It is fully catered and staffed by Leicester College food and hospitality students, under the supervision of industry-experienced teachers. This unique, real working environment allows the College’s students to showcase the skills they have learned, both in the kitchen and front of house areas, preparing them for work in the industry.

David McKown from the Craft Guild of Chefs said: “The Craft Guild of Chefs are delighted to recognise the commitment by Leicester College to training and developing future hospitality professionals.”

Nicky Randall, Programme Area Manager, Hospitality and Food at Leicester College added:

“I am absolutely delighted and proud that the Hospitality and catering department has been accredited by the Craft Guild of Chefs. This prestigious recognition is a testament to our commitment to excellence in culinary education and the dedication and hard work of our students and staff to uphold high standards.”

The restaurant is open on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday lunchtimes, offering a 3-course choice menu. A fine dining menu is available in the evenings on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Find out more here.

